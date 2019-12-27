DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, today announced the start of commercial operation of the 2.8 megawatt fuel cell project located at the city of Tulare, California’s waste water treatment facility, expanding the Company’s power generation portfolio.
Key highlights include:
“I am proud of our team for delivering the Tulare Biogas Project. Globally, our solution delivers renewable and affordable power at a scale that is meaningful to communities and the utilities that serve them,” said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy. “In addition to the significant environmental benefits of our solution, we also support our partners by providing a negative carbon footprint that supports offset emissions from their other forms of power generation.”
