FuelCell Energy Power Plant Drives a Cleaner Energy Profile for San Joaquin Valley, Globally One of the Most Productive Agricultural Regions

100% Renewable power contributes to California’s decarbonization objectives

Proprietary FuelCell Technology Drives Reduction in particulates, NOx and SOx for Cleaner Air for all Californians

20 Year Power Purchase Agreement To Supply California Electric Grid with baseload renewable energy

DANBURY, Conn., Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FuelCell Energy, Inc. (Nasdaq: FCEL), a global leader in delivering clean, innovative and affordable fuel cell solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy, today announced the start of commercial operation of the 2.8 megawatt fuel cell project located at the city of Tulare, California’s waste water treatment facility, expanding the Company’s power generation portfolio.

Key highlights include:

The power plant is fueled by the City’s biogas, which is treated by the SureSource Treatment TM system, a cleanup technology optimized by FuelCell Energy’s extensive experience with on-site biogas treatment.



system, a cleanup technology optimized by FuelCell Energy’s extensive experience with on-site biogas treatment. Prior to the fuel cell being installed, the methane rich biogas was flared, which wasted energy and produced emissions. FuelCell’s plant is now using that biogas and producing clean, renewable, carbon neutral power. The fuel cell uses a natural chemical reaction versus a combustion approach to generate energy, significantly reducing the NOx, SOx, particulate matter and carbon emissions profile in the San Joaquin Valley.



FuelCell Energy’s SureSource 3000 TM will also supply clean renewable heat to the wastewater facility’s anaerobic digesters, providing additional carbon emissions reductions. The fuel cell is operating on the renewable biogas generated by the waste produced by the community and processed by the wastewater treatment facility, increasing the efficiency of the installation, providing meaningful economic benefits to the city and increasing sustainability.



will also supply clean renewable heat to the wastewater facility’s anaerobic digesters, providing additional carbon emissions reductions. The fuel cell is operating on the renewable biogas generated by the waste produced by the community and processed by the wastewater treatment facility, increasing the efficiency of the installation, providing meaningful economic benefits to the city and increasing sustainability. Under the State of California Bioenergy Market Adjustment Tariff (BioMAT) program, FuelCell Energy has executed a twenty-year power purchase agreement (“PPA”) with the local electric utility, Southern California Edison, to purchase the renewable and carbon neutral power for supply to the California electric grid.

“I am proud of our team for delivering the Tulare Biogas Project. Globally, our solution delivers renewable and affordable power at a scale that is meaningful to communities and the utilities that serve them,” said Jason Few, President and Chief Executive Officer, FuelCell Energy. “In addition to the significant environmental benefits of our solution, we also support our partners by providing a negative carbon footprint that supports offset emissions from their other forms of power generation.”

About FuelCell Energy

FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ: FCEL) delivers efficient, affordable and clean solutions for the supply, recovery and storage of energy. We design, manufacture, undertake project development of, install, operate and maintain megawatt-scale fuel cell systems, serving utilities and industrial and large municipal power users with solutions that include both utility-scale and on-site power generation, carbon capture, local hydrogen production for transportation and industry, and long duration energy storage. With SureSource™ installations on three continents and millions of megawatt hours of ultra-clean power produced, FuelCell Energy is a global leader in designing, manufacturing, installing, operating and maintaining environmentally responsible fuel cell power solutions. Visit us online at www.fuelcellenergy.com and follow us on Twitter @FuelCell_Energy.

