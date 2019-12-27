FRISCO, TX, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NEWMEDIAWIRE -- Elite Group, Inc. (OTC: ELTZ), a Nevada corporation, announced today that in December, Power Conversion Technologies Inc. (PCTI) completed production of a prototype in-hull battery charger used onboard nuclear propelled submarines and was awarded the follow-on production order for two additional in-hull battery chargers. PCTI’s client, a Fortune 500 Nasdaq listed company, is one of the major producers of ballistic missile and attack submarines in the US. The company expects to ship the chargers by April of next year.



About Power Conversion Technologies Inc.

Power Conversion Technologies, Inc (PCTI) engineers, designs, and manufactures equipment in response to the growing demand for power electronics in the highest power ranges. Our specialty includes power electronics equipment rated from 5KVA/KW up to 15MW.

