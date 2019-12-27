Shedir Pharma, a health and wellness company, offers a science-backed supplement for men who want to keep their prostate happy. The pharmaceutical company expects Forprost 400 BETA to be available in the United States in 2020.

Shedir Pharma, a health and wellness company, offers a science-backed supplement for men who want to keep their prostate happy. The pharmaceutical company expects Forprost 400 BETA to be available in the United States in 2020.

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If a man lives long enough, he will probably have prostate issues.

Millions of men, especially those over 50, have enlarged prostates. Prostate cancer is the second most common cancer among men.

The challenges to keeping your prostate healthy are why many men are adopting a heart-healthy diet low in animal fat and carbs and looking for quality nutritional supplements.

Shedir Pharma, a health and wellness company, offers a science-backed supplement for men who want to keep their prostate happy. The pharmaceutical company expects Forprost 400 BETA to be available in the United States in 2020.

“We have developed several prostate supplements, including Forprost 400 BETA,” said Mr. Ivan Ianieri, Export Manager for Shedir Pharma. “Most men, as they age, will have prostate problems, especially an enlarged prostate. We developed a patented formula aimed at prostate functionality.”

In addition to Forprost 400 BETA, Shedir Pharma has two other dietary supplements ready for the American consumer:

Refluward Stick Packs, which contains an innovative mixture of vegetable ingredients, targets stomach problems.

Medargan Flato and Medargan Plus Coated Tablets, which is for excessive flatulence and the digestive system.

Shedir Pharma, one of the most important pharmaceutical companies in Italy, has developed more than 250 products, including cosmeceuticals and medical devices.

“We develop products to address the needs of people’s health,” Mr. Ianieri said. “Our research and development division emphasizes a scientific approach, which is why many of our supplements are patented.”

Mr. Ianieri said there are many dietary supplements on the market for prostate health.

“You will not, however, find our formula elsewhere,” he said. “Forprost 400 BETA is a patented formula.”

Shedir Pharma follows rigorous GMP manufacturing standards to ensure the efficacy and safety of the supplements. All three products are gluten- and lactose-free.

For more information, visit shedirpharma.com.

Attachment

Andrew Polin NUTRITIONAL PRODUCTS INTERNATIONAL 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com