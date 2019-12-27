BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get a head start on your New Year’s resolution by buying Doc of Detox nutritional supplements that utilize Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, and Life Crystals.
“The New Year is always a time of hopes and goals. People pledge to live healthier lives,” said Joshua Flint, managing director and founder of The Goodly Company, which makes these products under the Doc of Detox brand. “Our Doc of Detox elixirs and supplements offer people nutritional products that can become part of their healthy lifestyle regimen.”
Flint said the Doc of Detox supplements use the best organic humic and fulvic acid.
“We mechanically extract our organic humic and fulvic acid instead of using chemicals, which makes our elixirs and supplements far superior to other products on the market,” Flint added.
Currently, Doc of Detox has five products on the market at the popular health and wellness portal, vitabeauti.com:
Flint said the concentrated elixirs contain Life Crystals, which is ATP & GTP in a base of the five-carbon sugars. Life Crystals maximize the benefits of humic and fulvic acid.
“This New Year, when you make your resolution to live a healthier life, try our concentrated elixirs and supplements. You will be amazed,” Flint said.
For more information, check out vitabeauti.com and Doc of Detox’ social media accounts at Instagram, Facebook, and youtube.
Andrew Polin The Goodly Company 561-544-0719 apolin@inhealthmedia.com
The Goodly Company
BOCA RATON, Florida, UNITED STATES
