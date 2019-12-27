Doc of Detox has five products on the market at the popular health and wellness portal, vitabeauti.com: 1. ATP Plus concentrate is a powerful energizing formula. ATP – called the energy molecule of life powering all cellular function – is an essential compound within the human body. 2. Black Gold Humic Powder contains organic humic and fulvic acid from lignite coal deposits, which are ancient decayed plant material, a key element of our nutrient-starved world. 3. Doc of Detox Tummy Love for the stomach contains all the lighter fractions of Humic Acids along with small amounts of Fulvic Acid. 4. Doc of Detox Fulvic Acid is the most potent natural electrolyte and chelator of heavy metals. 5. Doc of Detox Humic Acid in liquid form is a natural ionic molecule from ancient organic soil deposits, a key element in our nutrient-starved world.

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Get a head start on your New Year’s resolution by buying Doc of Detox nutritional supplements that utilize Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, and Life Crystals.

“The New Year is always a time of hopes and goals. People pledge to live healthier lives,” said Joshua Flint, managing director and founder of The Goodly Company, which makes these products under the Doc of Detox brand. “Our Doc of Detox elixirs and supplements offer people nutritional products that can become part of their healthy lifestyle regimen.”

Flint said the Doc of Detox supplements use the best organic humic and fulvic acid.

“We mechanically extract our organic humic and fulvic acid instead of using chemicals, which makes our elixirs and supplements far superior to other products on the market,” Flint added.

Currently, Doc of Detox has five products on the market at the popular health and wellness portal, vitabeauti.com :

ATP Plus concentrate is a powerful energizing formula. ATP – called the energy molecule of life powering all cellular function – is an essential compound within the human body.

Black Gold Humic Powder contains organic humic and fulvic acid from lignite coal deposits, which are ancient decayed plant material, a key element of our nutrient-starved world.

Doc of Detox Tummy Love for the stomach contains all the lighter fractions of Humic Acids along with small amounts of Fulvic Acid.

Doc of Detox Fulvic Acid is the most potent natural electrolyte and chelator of heavy metals.

Doc of Detox Humic Acid in liquid form is a natural ionic molecule from ancient organic soil deposits, a key element in our nutrient-starved world.

Flint said the concentrated elixirs contain Life Crystals, which is ATP & GTP in a base of the five-carbon sugars. Life Crystals maximize the benefits of humic and fulvic acid.

“This New Year, when you make your resolution to live a healthier life, try our concentrated elixirs and supplements. You will be amazed,” Flint said.

For more information, check out vitabeauti.com and Doc of Detox’ social media accounts at Instagram, Facebook, and youtube.

