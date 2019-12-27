American consumers can trust the Oha Honey brand because it is certified by The Molan Gold Standard™, which appraises the natural methylglyoxal levels found in Manuka honey and assures purity and quality. For additional information about Watson & Son and Oha Honey, visit www.ohahoney.com.

BOCA RATON, FL, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vitabeauti.com will soon offer premium New Zealand Manuka honey from Watson & Son by Oha Honey.

The popular health and wellness website, vitabeauti.com, will be the first retailer to carry Watson & Son by Oha Honey products in the United States. The New Zealand-based company decided this year to export four Manuka honey products to the United States based on their methylglyoxal level.

What separates Manuka honey from other honey varieties is its high concentration of methylglyoxal. Manuka honey’s beneficial properties come principally from its higher level of methylglyoxal.

“We are excited about exporting our premium Manuka honey to the U.S.,” said Jarrod Smith, Chief Commercial Officer of Oha Honey. “We have our premium Manuka honey in thousands of retail stores and leading online sites worldwide, and now we will enter the U.S. market.”

Genuine Manuka honey is produced predominantly from the nectar of the Manuka flower, which grows in remote, untouched parts of New Zealand. People around the world value Manuka honey, which has no additives.

Smith said consumers should make sure their Manuka honey has a concentration of methylglyoxal over 85/mg/kg.

American consumers can trust the Oha Honey brand because it is certified by The Molan Gold Standard™, which appraises the natural methylglyoxal levels found in Manuka honey and assures purity and quality.

“Oha Honey controls the entire supply chain from the beehive to packaging,” Smith said. “For quality control, we can trace the honey back to its source hive.”

The Watson family in rural Wairarapa founded Watson & Son. It is now wholly owned by Ngāi Tahu, which is the principal indigenous Māori tribe of the South Island of New Zealand.

“Watson & Son by Oha Honey is a proud New Zealand company,” Smith said. “We currently are in many countries globally. We are excited about our entry into the U.S. and know that U.S. consumers will really enjoy our premium Manuka honey.

For additional information about Watson & Son and Oha Honey, visit www.ohahoney.com .

