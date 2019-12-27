WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD), a single source solution provider for the full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services as well as a designer and distributer of carry and protective solutions, today announced financial results for the year ended September 30, 2019. 

Included in the 2019 financial results are the results of our consolidated entity, Intelligent Product Solutions (IPS), our design and development business, which we acquired on January 18, 2018. 

Full Fiscal Year 2019 Financial Highlights 

  • Revenues were $37.4 million compared to $34.5 million for 2018. An increase of 8.4%.
     
  • Loss from Operations was $3.1 million compared to income of $261 thousand in 2018. 
     
  • Gross profit percentage decreased to 17.6% compared to 19% in 2018.
     
  • Net loss was $3.6 million compared to net income of $632 thousand in 2018 (inclusive of a 510 thousand credit for a change in fair value of the IPS earnout consideration in 2018).
     
  • Net loss per share was $(0.38) compared to Net income per share of $0.15 for 2018.
     
  • Cash and cash equivalents totaled $3.1 million at September 30, 2019.

Terry Wise, Chief Executive Officer of Forward Industries, stated, “The fiscal year results have been disappointing. However, they are largely due to one off non-recurring issues and additionally, relate to isolated customers within our design division. Our underlying business remains positive. During this first quarter, we have made strong progress in establishing profitable and growth oriented new business lines. Our range of smart enabled retail products is particularly encouraging. The Mooni lighting product was featured in the Good Morning America Holiday show and we have started to make notable progress with US retailers with our new product offerings.  I therefore look to the new fiscal year with confidence for Forward’s future.”

The tables below are derived from the Company’s consolidated financial statements included in its Form 10-K filed on December 27, 2019 with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Please refer to the Form 10-K for complete financial statements and further information regarding the Company’s results of operations and financial condition relating to the fiscal years ended September 30, 2019 and 2018. Please also refer to the Form 10-K for a discussion of risk factors applicable to the Company and its business. 

Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

About Forward Industries

Forward is a fully integrated design, development and manufacturing solution to top tier medical and technology customers worldwide. Through its acquisition of Intelligent Product Solutions (“IPS”), the Company has expanded its ability to design and develop solutions for our existing multinational client base and expand beyond the diabetic product line in to a variety of industries with a full spectrum of hardware and software product design and engineering services. In addition to our existing designs and distribution of carry and protective solutions, primarily for hand held electronic devices, the company now provides one stop shopping for the design development and manufacturing opportunities from a variety of sources.

FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
    
 September 30,
  2019   2018 
    
Assets   
    
Current assets:   
Cash$3,092,813  $4,369,866 
Accounts receivable, net 6,695,120   9,024,518 
Inventories 1,608,827   1,568,914 
Prepaid expenses and other current assets 441,502   248,434 
    
Total current assets 11,838,262   15,211,732 
    
Property and equipment, net 243,002   358,975 
Intangible assets, net 1,248,712   1,411,182 
Goodwill 2,182,427   2,182,427 
Investment 326,941   - 
Other assets 255,008   63,550 
    
Total assets$16,094,352  $19,227,866 
    
Liabilities and shareholders' equity   
    
Current liabilities:   
Line of credit$1,300,000  $350,000 
Accounts payable 315,444   329,967 
Due to Forward China 3,236,693   4,197,435 
Deferred income 219,831   125,013 
Notes payable - short-term portion 1,654,799   1,770,112 
Capital leases payable - short-term portion 39,941   56,876 
Deferred consideration - short-term portion 834,000   200,000 
Accrued expenses and other current liabilities 694,972   594,887 
Total current liabilities 8,295,680   7,624,290 
    
Other liabilities:   
Notes payable - long-term portion -   54,335 
Capital leases payable - long-term portion 26,438   64,041 
Deferred rent 60,935   47,605 
Deferred consideration - long-term portion -   338,000 
Total other liabilities 87,373   503,981 
    
Total liabilities 8,383,053   8,128,271 
    
Commitments and contingencies   
    
Shareholders' equity:   
    
Common stock, par value $0.01 per share; 40,000,000 shares authorized;   
9,533,851 and 9,533,851 shares issued and outstanding, respectively 95,338   95,338 
Additional paid-in capital 18,936,130   18,720,396 
Accumulated deficit (11,320,169)  (7,716,139)
    
Total shareholders' equity 7,711,299   11,099,595 
    
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity$16,094,352  $19,227,866 
    


FORWARD INDUSTRIES, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
 
  
 For the Fiscal Years Ended
September 30,
  2019   2018 
    
    
Net Revenues$37,409,030  $34,499,503 
Cost of sales 30,828,148   27,931,427 
Gross profit 6,580,882   6,568,076 
    
Operating expenses:   
Sales and marketing 1,965,230   1,782,138 
General and administrative 7,713,035   4,525,286 
Total operating expenses 9,678,265   6,307,424 
    
Income (loss) from operations (3,097,383)  260,652 
    
Other income (expenses):   
Fair value adjustment of earn-out consideration (260,000)  510,000 
Fair value adjustment of deferred cash consideration (36,000)  (12,000)
Interest expense (201,004)  (115,447)
Other expense (13,805)  (10,885)
Total other income (expense) (510,809)  371,668 
    
Income (loss) before income taxes ( 3,608,192)  632,320 
    
Benefit from income taxes 4,162   747,000 
    
Net income (loss)$(3,604,030) $1,379,320 
    
Earnings (loss) per share:   
Basic$(0.38) $0.15 
Diluted$(0.38) $0.15 
    
Weighted average number of common and   
common equivalent shares outstanding:   
Basic 9,532,034   9,264,670 
Diluted 9,532,034   9,354,669 
    