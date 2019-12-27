ATHENS, Greece, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TOP Ships Inc. (Nasdaq:TOPS), an international ship-owning company (the “Company”), announced today that it has received written notification from The Nasdaq Stock Market (“Nasdaq”) dated December 26, 2019, indicating that because the closing bid price of the Company's common stock for the last 30 consecutive business days was below $1.00 per share, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement for the Nasdaq Capital Market, set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rule 5450(a)(1). Pursuant to the Nasdaq Listing Rules, the applicable grace period to regain compliance is 180 days, or until June 23, 2020. The Company intends to monitor the closing bid price of its common stock between now and June 23, 2020 and is considering its options, including a reverse stock split, in order to regain compliance with the Nasdaq Capital Market minimum bid price requirement. The Company can cure this deficiency if the closing bid price of its common stock is $1.00 per share or higher for at least ten consecutive business days during the grace period. The Company intends to cure the deficiency within the prescribed grace period. During this time, the Company's common stock will continue to be listed and trade on the Nasdaq Capital Market. The Company's business operations are not affected by the receipt of the notification.



