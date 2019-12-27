Banco Comercial Português, S.A. informs about the conclusion of the merger process with Banco de Investimento Imobiliário S.A.

Following the announcement dated September 12, 2019, Banco Comercial Português, S.A. hereby informs that on December 27, 2019, was signed the merger deed of Banco de Investimento Imobiliário, S.A., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Banco Comercial Português, S.A., by incorporation into the latter.

This concludes the incorporation process of Banco de Investimento Imobiliário, S.A. into Banco Comercial Português, S.A..

