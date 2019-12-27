TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revive Therapeutics Ltd. (“Revive” and the “Company”) (CSE: RVV), a cannabis life sciences company focused on the research, development, and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products, announces a grant of incentive stock options to its newly-constituted Board of Directors, totalling 4.3 million at an exercise price of 7 cents, vesting immediately and all unexercised options expiring after 5 years.

Revive Therapeutics Ltd. is a cannabis life sciences company focused on the research, development and commercialization of novel cannabinoid-based products. The Company’s novel cannabinoid delivery technology is being advanced to fill the medical needs for diseases and disorders such as pain, inflammation and wound care. Revive’s cannabinoid pharmaceutical portfolio focuses on rare inflammatory and liver diseases. For more information, visit www.ReviveThera.com .

