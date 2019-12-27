SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hagens Berman urges Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) investors who have suffered significant losses to submit their losses now to learn if they qualify to recover their investment losses. The February 10, 2020 lead plaintiff deadline in a securities fraud class action that has been filed against the company and senior executives is fast approaching.



Class Period: Mar. 6, 2017 – Nov. 13, 2019

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Feb. 10, 2020

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) Securities Class Action:

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period Defendants falsely represented that its acquisition of competitor G&K Service would improve Cintas’ legacy margins while it was discussing the acquisition to investors, but in truth, Cintas never developed or implemented measures to specifically track Cintas legacy margins. In addition, the complaint alleges that Cintas repeatedly set low financial projections, only to raise and beat them to artificially increase its share price. Finally, according to the complaint, Cintas concealed that its Fire Protection Services business had breached the law multiple times, placing the Company’s Credit Agreement in jeopardy.

On November 13, 2019, Spruce Point Capital published a scathing report about Cintas, accusing Cintas’ Fire Protection Services of committing fraud. Spruce Point further claimed that Cintas was over-estimating expenses, only to roll them back and claim outperformance.

On this news, shares of Cintas fell $3.61 per share to close at $255.24 per share on November 13, 2019, damaging investors.

“We’re focused on recovering investors’ substantial losses, the matters raised in the analyst report, and the extent to which investors may have been misled,” said Hagens Berman partner Reed Kathrein.

