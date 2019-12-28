TORONTO, Dec. 27, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited (“BlackRock Canada”), an indirect, wholly-owned subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE: BLK), today announced the final December cash distributions for the iShares ETFs listed on the TSX or NEO, with the exception of the iShares Premium Money Market ETF (“CMR”). Final cash distributions for CMR will be confirmed in a press release to be issued on or about December 30, 2019. Unitholders of record of a fund on December 31, 2019 will receive cash distributions payable in respect of that fund on January 6, 2020.

Details regarding the “per unit” distribution amounts are as follows:

Fund NameFund TickerCash
Distribution
Per Unit ($)
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBH0.05100
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Corporate Bond Index ETFCBO0.04100
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Dividend Aristocrats Index ETFCDZ0.09000
iShares Equal Weight Banc & Lifeco ETFCEW0.08589
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL0.00000
iShares Gold Bullion ETFCGL.C0.00000
iShares Global Real Estate Index ETFCGR0.08866
iShares U.S. High Yield Fixed Income Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CHB0.08700
iShares International Fundamental Index ETFCIE0.18945
iShares Global Infrastructure Index ETFCIF0.00000
iShares Japan Fundamental Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CJP0.35734
iShares 1-5 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLF0.03558
iShares 1-10 Year Laddered Government Bond Index ETFCLG0.04400
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU0.19983
iShares US Fundamental Index ETFCLU.C0.23482
iShares Global Agriculture Index ETFCOW0.48926
iShares S&P/TSX Canadian Preferred Share Index ETFCPD0.05100
iShares Canadian Fundamental Index ETFCRQ0.11210
iShares Short Duration High Income ETF (CAD-Hedged)CSD0.07600
iShares US Dividend Growers Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CUD0.10478
iShares Convertible Bond Index ETFCVD0.07000
iShares Emerging Markets Fundamental Index ETFCWO0.20889
iShares Global Water Index ETFCWW0.07189
iShares Global Monthly Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)CYH0.07493
Dynamic iShares Active Tactical Bond ETFDXB0.04200
Dynamic iShares Active Canadian Dividend ETFDXC0.04324
Dynamic iShares Active Global Financial Services ETFDXF0.10000
Dynamic iShares Active Global Dividend ETFDXG0.00000
Dynamic iShares Active Crossover Bond ETFDXO0.19650
Dynamic iShares Active Preferred Shares ETFDXP0.07200
Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Dividend ETFDXU0.00000
Dynamic iShares Active Investment Grade Floating Rate ETFDXV0.03348
Dynamic iShares Active U.S. Mid-Cap ETF(2)DXZ0.03851
iShares Canadian Financial Monthly Income ETFFIE0.04000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR0.00000
iShares Silver Bullion ETFSVR.C0.00000
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETFXAW0.29431
iShares Core MSCI All Country World ex Canada Index ETF(1)XAW.U0.00000
iShares Core Balanced ETF PortfolioXBAL0.15710
iShares Core Canadian Universe Bond Index ETFXBB0.07400
iShares S&P/TSX Global Base Metals Index ETFXBM0.08944
iShares Canadian Corporate Bond Index ETFXCB0.05300
iShares S&P Global Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XCD0.19418
iShares Canadian Growth Index ETFXCG0.11268
iShares China Index ETFXCH0.44386
iShares Core Conservative Balanced ETF PortfolioXCNS0.13019
iShares S&P/TSX SmallCap Index ETFXCS0.03611
iShares Canadian Value Index ETFXCV0.19016
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETFXDG0.05300
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDG.U0.04000
iShares Core MSCI Global Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDGH0.11408
iShares Core MSCI Canadian Quality Dividend Index ETFXDIV0.08000
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETFXDU0.09453
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF(1)XDU.U0.08322
iShares Core MSCI US Quality Dividend Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XDUH0.06182
iShares Canadian Select Dividend Index ETFXDV0.09400
iShares J.P. Morgan USD Emerging Markets Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEB0.06200
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETFXEC0.60663
iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets IMI Index ETF(1)XEC.U0.00000
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETFXEF0.31494
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF(1)XEF.U0.02824
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Energy Index ETFXEG0.07590
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XEH0.31775
iShares S&P/TSX Composite High Dividend Index ETFXEI0.09000
iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXEM0.70047
iShares Jantzi Social Index ETFXEN0.11112
iShares Core Equity ETF PortfolioXEQT0.17743
iShares ESG MSCI Canada Index ETFXESG0.10265
iShares MSCI Europe IMI Index ETFXEU0.29951
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFA0.18258
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor Canada Index ETFXFC0.44177
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFF0.11283
iShares Core MSCI EAFE IMI Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XFH0.21247
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor EAFE Index ETFXFI0.10629
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Financials Index ETFXFN0.10000
iShares Floating Rate Index ETFXFR0.03527
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETFXFS0.18695
iShares Edge MSCI Multifactor USA Index ETF(1)XFS.U0.06567
iShares Canadian Government Bond Index ETFXGB0.04200
iShares S&P/TSX Global Gold Index ETFXGD0.00215
iShares Global Government Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGGB0.03000
iShares S&P Global Industrials Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XGI0.16283
iShares Core Growth ETF PortfolioXGRO0.15579
iShares Canadian HYBrid Corporate Bond Index ETFXHB0.06600
iShares Global Healthcare Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHC0.27779
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHD0.10477
iShares U.S. High Dividend Equity Index ETFXHU0.07208
iShares U.S. High Yield Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XHY0.08600
iShares Core S&P/TSX Capped Composite Index ETFXIC0.19900
iShares India Index ETFXID0.13296
iShares U.S. IG Corporate Bond Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIG0.06000
iShares MSCI EAFE® Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XIN0.33406
iShares Core Income Balanced ETF PortfolioXINC0.13702
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Information Technology Index ETFXIT0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX 60 Index ETFXIU0.00000
iShares Core Canadian Long Term Bond Index ETFXLB0.06600
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Materials Index ETFXMA0.00000
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETFXMC0.17252
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF(1)XMC.U0.00000
iShares S&P/TSX Completion Index ETFXMD0.16471
iShares S&P U.S. Mid-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMH0.15515
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETFXMI0.81587
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XML0.51442
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets Index ETFXMM0.47649
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMS0.11340
iShares Edge MSCI USA Momentum Factor Index ETFXMTM0.25000
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETFXMU0.22062
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA Index ETF(1)XMU.U0.07545
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Canada Index ETFXMV0.19582
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETFXMW0.63522
iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Global Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XMY0.37616
iShares S&P/TSX North American Preferred Stock Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XPF0.06900
iShares High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXQB0.04400
iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor Index ETFXQLT0.27143
iShares NASDAQ 100 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XQQ0.14405
iShares Canadian Real Return Bond Index ETFXRB0.24149
iShares S&P/TSX Capped REIT Index ETFXRE0.22779
iShares ESG Canadian Aggregate Bond Index ETFXSAB0.04600
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSB0.05500
iShares Conservative Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSC0.04400
iShares Conservative Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSE0.04800
iShares ESG MSCI EAFE Index ETFXSEA0.20755
iShares ESG MSCI Emerging Markets Index ETFXSEM0.37949
iShares Core Canadian Short Term Corporate + Maple Bond Index ETFXSH0.04652
iShares Short Term Strategic Fixed Income ETFXSI0.05200
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETFXSMC0.13194
iShares S&P U.S. Small-Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSMH0.35000
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSP0.37082
iShares Short Term High Quality Canadian Bond Index ETFXSQ0.03500
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Consumer Staples Index ETFXST0.04630
iShares ESG Canadian Short Term Bond Index ETFXSTB0.04702
iShares U.S. Small Cap Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XSU0.21565
iShares ESG MSCI USA Index ETFXSUS0.05137
iShares Diversified Monthly Income ETFXTR0.05000
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF (CAD-Hedged)XUH0.12579
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETFXUS0.61575
iShares Core S&P 500 Index ETF(1)XUS.U0.02189
iShares S&P/TSX Capped Utilities Index ETFXUT0.07600
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETFXUU0.15779
iShares Core S&P U.S. Total Market Index ETF(1)XUU.U0.00000
iShares Edge MSCI USA Value Factor Index ETFXVLU0.15141
iShares MSCI World Index ETFXWD0.51154

(1) Distribution per unit amounts are USD for XAW.U, XDG.U, XDU.U, XEC.U, XEF.U, XFS.U, XMC.U, XMU.U, XUS.U, and XUU.U
(2) DXZ had a 3:1 unit split for Record Date December 16, 2019. The cash distribution per unit is post unit split.
Further information on the iShares Funds can be found at http://www.blackrock.com/ca.

About BlackRock

BlackRock’s purpose is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As a fiduciary to investors and a leading provider of financial technology, our clients turn to us for the solutions they need when planning for their most important goals. As of September 30, 2019, the firm managed approximately US$6.96 trillion in assets on behalf of investors worldwide. For additional information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/ca | Twitter: @BlackRockCA | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock.

About iShares ETFs

iShares unlocks opportunity across markets to meet the evolving needs of investors. With more than twenty years of experience, a global line-up of 900+ exchange traded funds (ETFs) and US$2 trillion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019, iShares continues to drive progress for the financial industry. iShares funds are powered by the expert portfolio and risk management of BlackRock, trusted to manage more money than any other investment firm1.

1 Based on US$6.96 trillion in AUM as of 9/30/19

iShares® ETFs are managed by BlackRock Asset Management Canada Limited. 

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees and expenses all may be associated with investing in iShares ETFs.  Please read the relevant prospectus before investing.  The funds  are not guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.  Tax, investment and all other decisions should be made, as appropriate, only with guidance from a qualified professional. 

Contact for Media:
Maeve Hannigan
T – 416-643-4058 
Email: Maeve.Hannigan@blackrock.com