This new report on pediatric medicine will provide a brief overview on the current status of the industry and recent developments. It presents the changing environment in terms of new legislation and implementation of global pediatric plans.
The report analyzes market trends and identifies key therapeutic and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world. Finally, the report provides insights on how all stakeholders have an essential interest in prioritizing pediatric drug development targets and improving access to safe and effective medicines to children across the globe.
Common infectious disorders are widespread among children and include skin conditions, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. Similarly, chronic non-infectious illnesses, relating to emotional, mental and metabolic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, are increasingly prevalent among children and adolescents. However, the pharmaceutical market has long been underserved and undervalued and, depending on the disease and age of the child, up to 80% of children are still treated off label or medications are not available in age-appropriate formulations.
During the past two decades, tremendous efforts have been made by the regulators to encourage pharmaceutical companies to develop pediatric medicines, in particular those that target orphan drugs for rare and ultra rare diseases. The introduction of new regulations and legislation has resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of new therapeutic options for patients in this disease category over the past few years. Designing, recruiting and running pediatric clinical trials and identifying appropriate endpoints remains a challenge, and several large clinical research organizations now offer specialist services in this area.
Even though there are significant challenges and costs associated with the development of age appropriate formulations, medicines to treat pediatric conditions are becoming more widely available in both the developed and developing world across a range of therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, central nervous system and mental disorders, cardiovascular conditions, immune inflammatory diseases and oncology.
In geographical terms, North America still remains the single largest regional market for pediatric medicines, followed by Europe, which trails significantly behind its North American counterpart. However, in global terms, growth in the pediatric market segment is currently being led by the Asia-Pacific region, which is projected to occupy a far greater market share in the coming years; this is especially so for China. Other rapidly growing countries include India and those in the Southeast Asia region.
