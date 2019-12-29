Dublin, Dec. 29, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Pediatric Medicines: Global Markets" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This new report on pediatric medicine will provide a brief overview on the current status of the industry and recent developments. It presents the changing environment in terms of new legislation and implementation of global pediatric plans.



The report analyzes market trends and identifies key therapeutic and geographical challenges and rising opportunities in the developed and developing world. Finally, the report provides insights on how all stakeholders have an essential interest in prioritizing pediatric drug development targets and improving access to safe and effective medicines to children across the globe.



Common infectious disorders are widespread among children and include skin conditions, respiratory and gastrointestinal infections. Similarly, chronic non-infectious illnesses, relating to emotional, mental and metabolic conditions such as diabetes and obesity, are increasingly prevalent among children and adolescents. However, the pharmaceutical market has long been underserved and undervalued and, depending on the disease and age of the child, up to 80% of children are still treated off label or medications are not available in age-appropriate formulations.



During the past two decades, tremendous efforts have been made by the regulators to encourage pharmaceutical companies to develop pediatric medicines, in particular those that target orphan drugs for rare and ultra rare diseases. The introduction of new regulations and legislation has resulted in a dramatic increase in the number of new therapeutic options for patients in this disease category over the past few years. Designing, recruiting and running pediatric clinical trials and identifying appropriate endpoints remains a challenge, and several large clinical research organizations now offer specialist services in this area.



Even though there are significant challenges and costs associated with the development of age appropriate formulations, medicines to treat pediatric conditions are becoming more widely available in both the developed and developing world across a range of therapeutic areas including infectious diseases, central nervous system and mental disorders, cardiovascular conditions, immune inflammatory diseases and oncology.



In geographical terms, North America still remains the single largest regional market for pediatric medicines, followed by Europe, which trails significantly behind its North American counterpart. However, in global terms, growth in the pediatric market segment is currently being led by the Asia-Pacific region, which is projected to occupy a far greater market share in the coming years; this is especially so for China. Other rapidly growing countries include India and those in the Southeast Asia region.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction to Pediatric Medicine



Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Scope of the Report

Intended Audience

Methodology and Information Sources

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Pediatric Market Dynamics

Addressable Pediatric Population

Off-Label Drug Use

Areas of Unmet Clinical Need

Market Resistors and Drivers

Chapter 4 Regulation of Pediatric Medicine

The U.S.

The E.U.

Paediatric Committee

Rewards and Incentives

Procedural Guidelines

Japan

Australia

Canada

Switzerland

The Impact of New Pediatric Legislation

Alignment Between the FDA and EMA

Chapter 5 Challenges of Developing Pediatric Medicine

Access to Pediatric Medicines

Pediatric Clinical Trials

Trial Designs

Ethical Considerations

Recruitment and Retention

Age-Appropriate Formulations

Product Approval

The U.S.

The E.U.

Japan

Pricing and Reimbursement

The U.S.

The E.U.

Japan

Chapter 6 Opportunities for Pediatric Medicine

Therapeutic Areas for Pediatric Drug Development

Leading Therapeutics Categories

Allergy and Respiratory Conditions

Anti-Infectives

Antidiabetes Therapies

Central Nervous System, Neurology and Mental Health

Oncology

Orphan Drug and Rare Diseases

Other Pediatric Therapies

Vaccines

Chapter 7 Future Outlook for Pediatric Medicine

Market Trends and Analysis

Regional Trends and Analysis

The U.S.

Europe

Japan

Rest of World (ROW)

Overall Conclusions

Chapter 8 Company Profiles

Leading Pharmaceutical Companies

Abbott Laboratories

Astellas Pharma Inc.

Astrazeneca Plc

Bristol-Myers Squibb Co.

Eli Lilly & Co.

Forest Laboratories

Gilead Sciences

Glaxosmithkline Plc

Hoffmann La Roche

Merck & Co.

Novartis Ag

Pfizer

Sanofi

Shire Plc

Sumitomo Dainippon Pharma Co.

Teva Pharmaceuticals

UCB

Leading Biotechnology Companies

Avexis

Biomarin Pharmaceuticals

Biogen Inc.

Gw Pharmaceuticals

Jacobus Pharmaceuticals

Proqr Therapeutics Nv

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Stemline Therapeutics Inc.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Leading Pediatric Networks

International Networks

National Networks

Medicines For Clinical Research Network - U.K.

Medicines For Clinical Research Network - The Netherlands

Finnish Investigators Network For Paediatric Medicines - Finland

Pediatric Trials Network - U.S.

