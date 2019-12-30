Heijmans will build a new data centre in The Netherlands for a global player in data centres and internet connections. The order has a contract value of more than €40 million.

Society’s digitization is creating increasing dependence on the availability, processing and storage of data. Heijmans has gained considerable experience in the construction and maintenance of data centres. Heijmans has already built the Amsterdam Data Tower, and manages a number of data centres for the Netherlands’ central government.

About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company combining activities in real estate, construction & engineering and infrastructure in the fields of Living, Working and Connecting. We achieve added value for our clients by focusing on continuous quality improvement, innovation and an integrated approach. Heijmans realizes projects for home buyers, companies and government entities and, together with them, builds on the spatial contours of tomorrow. For more information, please visit www.heijmans.nl .

