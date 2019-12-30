The share buy-back programme runs as from 21 August 2019 and up to and including 31 March 2020. In this period, Jyske Bank will acquire shares with a value of up to DKK 1,000 million, cf. Corporate Announcement No. 47/2019 of 30 October 2019. The share buy-back programme is initiated and structured in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, the so-called “Market Abuse Regulation”.
The following transactions have been made under the program:
|Number of shares
| Average
purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|2,697,384
|216.52
|584,025,445
|23 December 2019
|24,910
|239.22
|5,959,082
|27 December 2019
|25,551
|240.64
|6,148,677
|Accumulated under the programme
|2,747,845
|216.95
|596,133,205
With the transactions stated above, Jyske Bank now owns a total of 2,747,845 of treasury shares, excluding investments made on behalf of customers and shares held for trading purposes, corresponding to 3.54% of the share capital.
In accordance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014, transactions related to the share buy-back programme are attached to this corporate announcement in detailed form.
Yours faithfully,
Jyske Bank
Contact person: Simon Hagbart Madsen, tel. +45 89 89 71 85.
Attachment
Jyske Bank
Silkeborg, DENMARK
Jyske Bank Share Buy-Back UK (30 12 2019)FILE URL | Copy the link below
Jyske Bank LogoLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: