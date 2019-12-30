Regulatory release no. 41/2019

During December, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S has increased. As of December 30, 2019, the number of shares and votes in Better Collective A/S amounts to 46,425,179 following an issue of 4,000,000 new ordinary shares.

Reference is made to Regulatory Release 36/2019 “Better Collective has resolved on a directed new share issue of 4 million shares, raising proceeds of SEK 312 million” released on December 3, 2019.







