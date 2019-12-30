On the 27 of December 2019 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:

Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2019 ended 31 August 2019.

Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor KPMG Baltics UAB for the FY 2019 ended 31 August 2019 was presented.

Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2019 ended 31 August 2019. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2019 ended 31 August 2019.

Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.

Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward 10,544 Net result for the current year 4,165 Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year 90 Distributable result 14,799 Transfers to the obligatory reserves - Transfers to other reserves - To be paid as dividends - To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members - Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward 14,799

No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2019.

