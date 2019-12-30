On the 27 of December 2019 the Annual General Shareholders Meeting of VILNIAUS BALDAI AB adopted the following resolutions:
Agenda item #1: Consolidated annual report. The Company‘s consolidated annual report for the FY 2019 ended 31 August 2019.
Agenda item #2: Company's auditor's report. The report of auditor KPMG Baltics UAB for the FY 2019 ended 31 August 2019 was presented.
Agenda item #3: Approval of the Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2019 ended 31 August 2019. Resolution: to approve Consolidated and Company's financial statements for the FY 2019 ended 31 August 2019.
Agenda item #4: Approval of the Company‘s profit distribution. Resolution: to approve Company‘s profit distribution.
(thousand EUR)
|Undistributed retained earnings, brought forward
|10,544
|Net result for the current year
|4,165
|Profit (loss) not recognized in the income statement of the reporting financial year
|90
|Distributable result
|14,799
|Transfers to the obligatory reserves
|-
|Transfers to other reserves
|-
|To be paid as dividends
|-
|To be paid as annual payments (bonus) to the Board members
|-
|Undistributed retained earnings, carried forward
|14,799
No dividend will be paid for fiscal year 2019.
Additional information:
Chief Financial Officer
Edgaras Kabečius
Phone No.: +370 (5) 252 57 00
