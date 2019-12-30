Raisio plc Stock Exchange Release, 30 December 2019

RAISIO'S CONVERTED SHARES

The Board of Directors of Raisio plc has decided in its meeting held on 12 December 2019 to convert a total of 58,902 restricted shares (series K) into free shares (series V). The decision has been entered in the Trade Register today, on 30 December 2019. The additional lot of free shares in question is admitted to trading on the Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd as of 2 January 2020.

Since the beginning of 2019, a total of 336,202 restricted shares of the company have been converted into free shares. The number of issued free shares is now 133,694,062 while the number of restricted shares is 31,454,968. The share capital entitles to 762,793,422 votes.

Since the conversion occurs between the two share classes, it does not affect the company’s registered share capital, which remains unaltered at EUR 27,776,072 and is divided into 165,149,030 shares.

The converted free shares have equal rights with the free shares issued earlier entitling to the right to the next succeeding profit to be shared as well as to other shareholder rights as of today.

Raisio plc

Mika Saarinen

Director – Treasury, IR and Communications

Tel. +358 400 726 808, communications@raisio.com





Raisio is an international company specialised in healthy, responsibly produced food. Our well-known brands include, for example, Benecol, Elovena, Nalle and Sunnuntai. In Raisio’s products, the focus is on well-being, health, good taste and sustainable development. Profitable growth is ensured through our strong expertise and passion for creating new. Raisio’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. In 2018, the Group’s net sales for continuing operations totalled EUR 228 million and comparable EBIT was EUR 26 million. Our food is good for Health, Heart and Earth. For more information on Raisio go to www.raisio.com.







