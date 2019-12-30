Amsterdam – ConcreteDirect, a brand of LafargeHolcim, has selected HERE Technologies, a global leader in location platform services, as its mapping and location services provider to support the future growth of this digital solution.

ConcreteDirect is a simple way to manage orders and track deliveries of concrete through a mobile application, available on iOS and Android. The application makes the life of ConcreteDirect users and customers easier by reducing the complexity and workload. Customers can place, amend and confirm orders in just a few taps and subsequently view upcoming orders and receive important notifications at their fingertips. Moreover, they can track the progress of ongoing deliveries and hence always know where their concrete is and when it arrives.

“Efficient delivery is a key lever of our value proposition,” said Sean Ali, General Manager Digital Solutions at ConcreteDirect. “The service from HERE enables timely deliveries of ready-mixed concrete, which are often on the critical path to success for our customers' projects. Equivalently, it is a critical tool for our drivers as they navigate the stress of congested city roads. Our shared commitment to open innovation makes this partnership valuable both for today and for the changes that will occur tomorrow.”

Supported by HERE Location Services, ConcreteDirect targets more precise ETAs for customers and drivers, aided by HERE routing algorithms which draw on real-time, predictive and historical traffic data. To support the drivers, HERE’s mobile SDKs will allow ConcreteDirect to build an enterprise grade navigation application for their heavy vehicles.

“World-class logistics requires an enterprise grade mapping platform,” said Erminio Di Paola, VP and Head of Transport and Logistics Applications at HERE Technologies. “Our visibility into live road conditions, advanced routing algorithms and other location tools enable us to support ConcreteDirect in the effective planning and execution of its daily fleet operations.”

About HERE Technologies

HERE, a location data and technology platform, moves people, businesses and cities forward by harnessing the power of location. By leveraging our open platform, we empower our customers to achieve better outcomes - from helping a city manage its infrastructure or a business optimize its assets to guiding drivers to their destination safely. To learn more about HERE, please visit www.here.com and http://360.here.com.

About ConcreteDirect

ConcreteDirect, a brand of LafargeHolcim, is a simple and paperless way to manage orders and track deliveries of ready-mix concrete through a free smartphone app available on both iOS and Android. The service allows all stakeholders in the process from order to delivery to save time at the jobsite and at the office, to gain full transparency on the concrete orders and to drive better utilization of the crew on site. Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play store and search for “ConcreteDirect” for more details.



