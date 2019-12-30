Announcement of the 2019 results 20 February 2020
General Annual Meeting 2020 12 March 2020
Interim report for the first quarter of 2020 28 April 2020
Interim report for the first half of 2020 25 August 2020
Interim report for the first nine months of 2020 27 October 2020
Announcement of the 2020 results 18 February 2021
General Annual Meeting 2021 11 March 2021
Please note that dates are subject to change.
Síminn hf.
Reykjavik, ICELAND
