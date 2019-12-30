Announcement of the 2019 results                                 20 February 2020

General Annual Meeting 2020                                        12 March 2020

Interim report for the first quarter of 2020                      28 April 2020

Interim report for the first half of 2020                           25 August 2020

Interim report for the first nine months of 2020               27 October 2020

Announcement of the 2020 results                                 18 February 2021

General Annual Meeting 2021                                        11 March 2021


Please note that dates are subject to change.