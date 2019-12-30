Announcement of the 2019 results 20 February 2020

General Annual Meeting 2020 12 March 2020

Interim report for the first quarter of 2020 28 April 2020

Interim report for the first half of 2020 25 August 2020

Interim report for the first nine months of 2020 27 October 2020

Announcement of the 2020 results 18 February 2021

General Annual Meeting 2021 11 March 2021





Please note that dates are subject to change.