Bagsværd, Denmark, 30 December 2019 - Novo Nordisk today publishes its financial calendar for 2020.

Financial calendar 
5 February 2020Financial statement for 2019 and Annual Report 2019
26 March 2020Annual General Meeting
6 May 2020Financial statement for the first three months of 2020
6 August 2020Financial statement for the first six months of 2020
30 October 2020Financial statement for the first nine months of 2020

Further information

Media:  
Charlotte Zarp-Andersson+45 4442 7603czap@novonordisk.com
Ken Inchausti (US)+1 609 786 8316kiau@novonordisk.com
   
Investors:  
Peter Hugreffe Ankersen+45 3075 9085phak@novonordisk.com
Valdemar Borum Svarrer+45 3079 0301jvls@novonordisk.com
Ann Søndermølle Rendbæk+45 3075 2253arnd@novonordisk.com
Mark Joseph Root+45 3079 4211mjhr@novonordisk.com
Kristoffer Due Berg (US)+1 609 235 2989krdb@novonordisk.com

Company announcement No 76 / 2019

 

