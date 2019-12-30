30 December 2019
Announcement no. 83/2019
Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks
In the period 23 December 2019 to 27 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 0.9 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.
In aggregate, shares of DKK 189.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 80.4% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 176.2 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 88.1% of this programme.
Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 52:
|Date
|No. of
shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value
(DKK)
|23 December 2019
|7,698
|59.14
|455,260
|27 December 2019
|7,698
|59.32
|456,645
|Accumulated during the period
|15,396
|59.23
|911,905
|Accumulated under the share buyback programme
|3,359,723
|56.27
|189,044,307
Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.
Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,348,821 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.
Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.
Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.
Detailed transaction data
|23 December 2019
|27 December 2019
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|Number of shares
|VWAP DKK
|XCSE
|7.698
|59,14
|7.698
|59,32
|TRQX
|0
|0
|TRQM
|0
|0
|BATE
|0
|0
|BATD
|0
|0
|CHIX
|0
|0
|CHID
|0
|0
|Total
|7.698
|59,14
|7.698
|59,32
|23 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|7.698
|59,14
|33
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191223 9:10:07.726000
|352
|59,05
|XCSE
|20191223 9:44:13.502000
|412
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191223 10:30:40.309000
|348
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191223 11:37:30.993000
|100
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191223 12:14:50.168000
|268
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191223 12:21:03.265000
|74
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191223 13:58:37.429000
|448
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191223 13:58:37.429000
|358
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191223 15:33:07.469000
|394
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191223 15:42:04.102000
|101
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191223 15:42:04.102000
|612
|59,20
|XCSE
|20191223 16:35:00.144078
|4.198
|59,14
|XCSE
|20191223 16:48:42.700367
|27 December 2019
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time CET
|7.698
|59,32
|33
|59,50
|XCSE
|20191227 9:15:45.269000
|83
|59,45
|XCSE
|20191227 9:55:17.748000
|294
|59,45
|XCSE
|20191227 9:55:17.748000
|143
|59,45
|XCSE
|20191227 9:55:28.210000
|37
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191227 10:30:12.842000
|300
|59,15
|XCSE
|20191227 10:31:36.286000
|8
|59,00
|XCSE
|20191227 11:45:29.061000
|115
|59,05
|XCSE
|20191227 12:32:41.805000
|72
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191227 13:14:15.133000
|140
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191227 13:14:45.171000
|112
|59,35
|XCSE
|20191227 13:29:47.164000
|339
|59,35
|XCSE
|20191227 13:31:28.343000
|349
|59,30
|XCSE
|20191227 13:35:11.876000
|337
|59,25
|XCSE
|20191227 14:36:28.800000
|1.138
|59,35
|XCSE
|20191227 15:09:02.281035
|4.198
|59,32
|XCSE
|20191227 15:44:17.658002
