30 December 2019
Announcement no. 83/2019

Alm. Brand – Weekly report on share buybacks

In the period 23 December 2019 to 27 December 2019, Alm. Brand A/S bought own shares for a total amount of DKK 0.9 million as part of the share buyback programme announced on 5 February 2019. Of the total share buyback programme of up to DKK 235 million, ordinary share buybacks account for up to DKK 200 million, while DKK 35 million is bought for purposes of the group’s share-based remuneration programme as announced 11 December 2018. The share buyback programme is expected to run until the end of March 2020.

In aggregate, shares of DKK 189.0 million have been bought back, equivalent to 80.4% of the overall programme. Out of the total share buyback, an amount of DKK 176.2 million relates to the ordinary share buyback of up to DKK 200 million, equivalent to a total of 88.1% of this programme.

Under the share buyback programme, the following transactions were made in week 52:

DateNo. of
shares		Average purchase price (DKK)Transaction value
 (DKK)
23 December 20197,69859.14455,260
27 December 20197,69859.32456,645
Accumulated during the period15,39659.23911,905
Accumulated under the share buyback programme3,359,72356.27189,044,307

Danske Bank manages the share buyback programme, which is completed in accordance with Commission Regulation (EC) No. 596/2014 of 16 April 2014, also referred to as the Market Abuse Regulation.

Following the above transactions, Alm. Brand holds 3,348,821 own shares, equivalent to 2.1% of the share capital.

Transactional data relating to share buybacks are provided on the following pages in detailed form and in aggregated form, in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016.

Contact
Please direct any questions regarding this announcement to:
Investor Relations Manager Mikael Bo Larsen, on tel. +45 51438002.


Detailed transaction data

 23 December 2019  27 December 2019
 Number of sharesVWAP DKK  Number of sharesVWAP DKK
XCSE7.69859,14  7.69859,32
TRQX0   0 
TRQM0   0 
BATE0   0 
BATD0   0 
CHIX0   0 
CHID0   0 
Total7.69859,14  7.69859,32


23 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
7.69859,14  
3359,30XCSE20191223 9:10:07.726000
35259,05XCSE20191223 9:44:13.502000
41259,00XCSE20191223 10:30:40.309000
34859,00XCSE20191223 11:37:30.993000
10059,20XCSE20191223 12:14:50.168000
26859,20XCSE20191223 12:21:03.265000
7459,15XCSE20191223 13:58:37.429000
44859,15XCSE20191223 13:58:37.429000
35859,15XCSE20191223 15:33:07.469000
39459,25XCSE20191223 15:42:04.102000
10159,25XCSE20191223 15:42:04.102000
61259,20XCSE20191223 16:35:00.144078
4.19859,14XCSE20191223 16:48:42.700367


27 December 2019
VolumePriceVenueTime CET
7.69859,32  
3359,50XCSE20191227 9:15:45.269000
8359,45XCSE20191227 9:55:17.748000
29459,45XCSE20191227 9:55:17.748000
14359,45XCSE20191227 9:55:28.210000
3759,15XCSE20191227 10:30:12.842000
30059,15XCSE20191227 10:31:36.286000
859,00XCSE20191227 11:45:29.061000
11559,05XCSE20191227 12:32:41.805000
7259,25XCSE20191227 13:14:15.133000
14059,25XCSE20191227 13:14:45.171000
11259,35XCSE20191227 13:29:47.164000
33959,35XCSE20191227 13:31:28.343000
34959,30XCSE20191227 13:35:11.876000
33759,25XCSE20191227 14:36:28.800000
1.13859,35XCSE20191227 15:09:02.281035
4.19859,32XCSE20191227 15:44:17.658002

Attachment