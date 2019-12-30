Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biostimulants Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global biostimulants market is primarily driven by eco-friendly and non-toxic nature of biostimulants and their high efficacy. Rising demand for eco-friendly agro products and declining availability of arable land are anticipated to be a few indicators driving the global biostimulants market between 2019 and 2027.
This report analyzes and forecasts the biostimulants market at the global and regional levels. The market has been forecast based on revenue (US$ Mn) and volume (kilo tons) from 2019 to 2027.
The study includes drivers and restraints of the global biostimulants market. It also covers the expected impact of these drivers and restraints on the demand for biostimulants during the forecast period. The report also highlights opportunities for the biostimulants market at the global and regional levels.
The report comprises detailed value chain analysis, which provides a comprehensive view of the global biostimulants market. The Porter's five forces model for the biostimulants market has also been included to help understand the competition landscape of the market. The study encompasses market attractiveness analysis, wherein product and application segments have been benchmarked based on their market value, growth rate, and general attractiveness.
The study provides a decisive view of the global biostimulants market by segmenting it in terms of product, application, and region. These segments have been analyzed based on the present and future trends. Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for biostimulants in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. The report also encompasses individual application segments of the market in every region.
The study includes profiles of major companies operating in the global biostimulants market. Prominent players operating in the market include Biolchim S.p.A., Novozyme, Agrinos, Syngenta, Valagro, and UPL. Market players have been profiled in terms of attributes such as company overview, financial overview, business strategies, and recent developments.
Key Takeaways
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Biostimulants Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Biostimulants Market Segmentation
1.3. Key Research Objectives
1.4. Research Highlights
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Biostimulants Market
3.1. Global Biostimulants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn), 2018-2027
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Biostimulants Market Definition
4.1.2. Market Developments
4.2. Key Market Indicators
4.3. Biostimulants Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Drivers
4.3.2. Restraints
4.3.3. Opportunity
4.4. Porter's Five Force Analysis
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.5.1. List of Key Manufacturers
4.5.2. Level of Integration
4.6. Regulatory Scenario
4.7. Biostimulants Market Outlook
5. Global Biostimulants Market Analysis and Forecast, by Product
5.1. Introduction & Definitions
5.2. Key Findings
5.3. Global Biostimulants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Product, 2018-2027
5.3.1. Humic Acid & Fulvic Acid
5.3.2. Amino Acids
5.3.3. Microbial Stimulants
5.3.4. Seaweed
5.3.5. Vitamins
5.3.6. Biorationals
5.4. Global Biostimulants Market Attractiveness, by Product
6. Global Biostimulants Market Analysis and Forecast, by Application
6.1. Introduction & Definitions
6.2. Key Findings
6.3. Global Biostimulants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Application, 2018-2027
6.3.1. Oilseeds & Pulses
6.3.2. Cereals & Grains
6.3.3. Fruits & Vegetables
6.3.4. Others
6.4. Global Biostimulants Market Attractiveness, by Application
7. Global Biostimulants Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region
7.1. Key Findings
7.2. Global Biostimulants Market Volume (Kilo Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027
7.2.1. North America
7.2.2. Latin America
7.2.3. Europe
7.2.4. Asia-Pacific
7.2.5. Middle East & Africa
7.3. Global Biostimulants Market Attractiveness, by Region
8. North America Biostimulants Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons), 2018-2027
9. Latin America Biostimulants Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons), 2018-2027
10. Europe Biostimulants Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons), 2018-2027
11. Asia-Pacific Biostimulants Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons), 2018-2027
12. Middle East & Africa Biostimulants Market Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (Kilo Tons), 2018-2027
13. Competition Landscape
13.1. Market Players - Competition Matrix (by Tier and Size of Companies)
13.2. Global Biostimulants Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)
13.3. Product Mapping
13.4. Company Profiles (Details: Overview, Financials, Recent Developments, Strategy)
13.4.1. Valagro
13.4.1.1. Company Overview
13.4.1.2. Business Overview
13.4.1.3. Strategic Overview
13.4.2. Syngenta
13.4.3. Novozymes
13.4.4. Agrinos
13.4.5. Biolchim S.p.A.
13.4.6. Premier Tech Ltd.
13.4.7. Agriculture Solutions Inc.
13.4.8. West Coast Marine Bio-Processing Corp.
13.4.9. Italpollina S.p.A.
13.4.10. Agricen
13.4.11. UPL
13.4.12. Koppert Biological Systems
