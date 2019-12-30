Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled PET Bottles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This study tracks down the underlying growth opportunities present in the recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market for the forecast period of 2019-2027.

This scope of the research report covers significant trends and recent developments taking place in the r-PET bottles landscape. In addition to this, it offers valuable insights into the recycled PET bottles market by analyzing the key drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.

This exclusive guide provides an analysis of the demand and supply chain, which offers a detailed outlook on the balance of the demand-supply chain in the recycled PET bottles market. This comprehensive guide studies the microeconomic as well as macroeconomic factors that help in evaluating the upward growth trajectory of the r-PET bottles market during the forecast period.

The recycled PET bottles market size has been evaluated in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Tons). Information found in this exhaustive research report can aid stakeholders in the r-PET bottles market in determining lucrative opportunities for their business advancement. This detailed guide underlines the leading and emerging players operating in the recycled PET bottles market.

The comprehensive study provides a detailed overview of the market players, along with their key strategies, financials, and recent developments. This will help key stakeholders in shifting their strategy gears and set their business pace in the direction of growth.

Some of the key questions answered:

What is the r-PET bottles demand scenario in terms of value and volume?

What are the relevant drivers impacting the growth of the recycled PET bottles market?

How will the r-PET bottles market evolve during the forecast period?

What are the key challenges and threats restraining the growth of the recycled PET bottles market?

What are the microeconomic and macroeconomic factors that are impacting the growth of the recycled PET bottles market?

Which recycling process will remain the most favored for the production of r-PET bottles?

Key Topics Covered



1. Preface

1.1. Market Definition and Scope

1.2. Market Segmentation

1.3. Research Highlights

1.4. Key Research Objectives



2. Assumptions and Research Methodology



3. Executive Summary: Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market, 2018-2027



4. Market Overview

4.1. Introduction

4.1.1. Product Overview

4.1.2. Key Industry Developments

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Drivers

4.2.2. Restraints

4.2.3. Opportunities

4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.4. Regulatory Landscape

4.5. Value Chain Analysis

4.6. List of Manufacturers

4.7. List of Potential Customers



5. Recycled PET (r-PET Bottles) Price Trend Analysis, 2018, by Grade and Region, 2018



6. Global r-PET Bottles Production Output Analysis, by Region, 2018



7. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, by Grade, 2018-2027

7.1. Key Trends

7.2. Definitions & Introduction

7.3. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Grade, 2018-2027

7.3.1. Food

7.3.2. Non-food



8. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027

8.1. Key Trends

8.2. Definitions & Introduction

8.3. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Type, 2018-2027

8.3.1. Clear

8.3.2. Color



9. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, by Recycling Process, 2018-2027

9.1. Key Trends

9.2. Definitions & Introduction

9.3. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Recycling Process, 2018-2027

9.3.1. Mechanical

9.3.2. Chemical



10. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027

10.1. Key Trends

10.2. Definitions & Introduction

10.3. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Region, 2018-2027

10.3.1. North America

10.3.2. Europe

10.3.3. Asia Pacific

10.3.4. Middle East & Africa

10.3.5. Latin America

10.4. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Grade, Type, Recycling Process, and Region



11. North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027



12. Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027



13. Asia-Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2027



14. Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2027



15. Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2027



16. Middle East & Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2027



17. Competition Landscape

17.1. Competition Matrix

17.2. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)

17.2.1. CarbonLITE Industries LLC

17.2.1.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees

17.2.1.2. Business Segments

17.2.1.3. Product Segments

17.2.1.4. Strategic Overview

17.2.2. Phoenix Technologies International, LLC

17.2.3. Vanden Global Ltd.

17.2.4. UltrePET, LLC

17.2.5. Seiu Japan Co. Ltd.

17.2.6. ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG

17.2.7. SEINAN Corporation

17.2.8. Kuusakoski Oy

17.2.9. Evergreen Plastics, Inc.

17.2.10. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited

17.2.11. Verdeco Recycling, Inc.

17.2.12. Clear Path Recycling, LLC



