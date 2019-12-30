Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Recycled PET Bottles Market - Global Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, and Forecast, 2019-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study tracks down the underlying growth opportunities present in the recycled PET (r-PET) bottles market for the forecast period of 2019-2027.
This scope of the research report covers significant trends and recent developments taking place in the r-PET bottles landscape. In addition to this, it offers valuable insights into the recycled PET bottles market by analyzing the key drivers, restraints, threats, and opportunities.
This exclusive guide provides an analysis of the demand and supply chain, which offers a detailed outlook on the balance of the demand-supply chain in the recycled PET bottles market. This comprehensive guide studies the microeconomic as well as macroeconomic factors that help in evaluating the upward growth trajectory of the r-PET bottles market during the forecast period.
The recycled PET bottles market size has been evaluated in terms of value (US$ Mn) and volume (Thousand Tons). Information found in this exhaustive research report can aid stakeholders in the r-PET bottles market in determining lucrative opportunities for their business advancement. This detailed guide underlines the leading and emerging players operating in the recycled PET bottles market.
The comprehensive study provides a detailed overview of the market players, along with their key strategies, financials, and recent developments. This will help key stakeholders in shifting their strategy gears and set their business pace in the direction of growth.
Key Topics Covered
1. Preface
1.1. Market Definition and Scope
1.2. Market Segmentation
1.3. Research Highlights
1.4. Key Research Objectives
2. Assumptions and Research Methodology
3. Executive Summary: Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market, 2018-2027
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.1.1. Product Overview
4.1.2. Key Industry Developments
4.2. Market Dynamics
4.2.1. Drivers
4.2.2. Restraints
4.2.3. Opportunities
4.3. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.4. Regulatory Landscape
4.5. Value Chain Analysis
4.6. List of Manufacturers
4.7. List of Potential Customers
5. Recycled PET (r-PET Bottles) Price Trend Analysis, 2018, by Grade and Region, 2018
6. Global r-PET Bottles Production Output Analysis, by Region, 2018
7. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, by Grade, 2018-2027
7.1. Key Trends
7.2. Definitions & Introduction
7.3. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Grade, 2018-2027
7.3.1. Food
7.3.2. Non-food
8. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, by Type, 2018-2027
8.1. Key Trends
8.2. Definitions & Introduction
8.3. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Type, 2018-2027
8.3.1. Clear
8.3.2. Color
9. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, by Recycling Process, 2018-2027
9.1. Key Trends
9.2. Definitions & Introduction
9.3. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Recycling Process, 2018-2027
9.3.1. Mechanical
9.3.2. Chemical
10. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, by Region, 2018-2027
10.1. Key Trends
10.2. Definitions & Introduction
10.3. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Volume (Thousand Tons) and Value (US$ Mn) Analysis, by Region, 2018-2027
10.3.1. North America
10.3.2. Europe
10.3.3. Asia Pacific
10.3.4. Middle East & Africa
10.3.5. Latin America
10.4. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Attractiveness Analysis, by Grade, Type, Recycling Process, and Region
11. North America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027
12. Europe Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis and Forecast, 2018-2027
13. Asia-Pacific Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2027
14. Japan Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2027
15. Latin America Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2027
16. Middle East & Africa Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Analysis & Forecast, 2018-2027
17. Competition Landscape
17.1. Competition Matrix
17.2. Global Recycled PET (r-PET) Bottles Market Share Analysis, by Company (2018)
17.2.1. CarbonLITE Industries LLC
17.2.1.1. Headquarters, Year of Establishment, Revenue, Key Management, Number of Employees
17.2.1.2. Business Segments
17.2.1.3. Product Segments
17.2.1.4. Strategic Overview
17.2.2. Phoenix Technologies International, LLC
17.2.3. Vanden Global Ltd.
17.2.4. UltrePET, LLC
17.2.5. Seiu Japan Co. Ltd.
17.2.6. ALPLA Werke Alwin Lehner GmbH & Co. KG
17.2.7. SEINAN Corporation
17.2.8. Kuusakoski Oy
17.2.9. Evergreen Plastics, Inc.
17.2.10. Indorama Ventures Public Company Limited
17.2.11. Verdeco Recycling, Inc.
17.2.12. Clear Path Recycling, LLC
