A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program

On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.

During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.

The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 December 2019 to 27 December 2019:

Number of

A shares Average purchase

price A shares, DKK Transaction value,

A shares, DKK Accumulated, last announcement 132,479 993,931,431 23 December 2019 566 9,048.8182 5,121,631 27 December 2019 617 9,135.3833 5,636,531 Accumulated in second phase of the program 45,590 375,882,429 Accumulated under the program 133,662 1,004,689,594 Number of

B shares Average purchase

price B shares, DKK Transaction value,

B shares, DKK Accumulated last announcement 529,952 4,226,911,538 23 December 2019 2,271 9,616.8866 21,839,949 27 December 2019 2,460 9,715.2693 23,899,562 Accumulated in second phase of the program 182,355 1,601,781,897 Accumulated under the program 534,683 4,272,651,050

With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 133,662 A shares and 585,489 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.45% of the share capital.

Details of each transaction are included as appendix.

Copenhagen, 30 December 2019



Contact persons:

Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106

Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901



