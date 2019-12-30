ANNOUNCEMENT
A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S – Transactions in connection with share buy-back program
On 24 May 2019, A.P. Møller - Mærsk A/S (the Company) announced a share buy-back program in compliance with the EU Commission Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). The share buy-back program of up to DKK 10bn was to be executed during a 15-month period beginning 4 June 2019. The first phase of the program was initiated on 4 June 2019 and completed on 25 September 2019.
During the second phase of the program running from 26 September 2019 up to 28 February 2020, the Company will buy-back A and B shares for an amount of up to DKK 3.3bn.
The following transactions have been made under the program in the period 23 December 2019 to 27 December 2019:
|Number of
A shares
|Average purchase
price A shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
A shares, DKK
|Accumulated, last announcement
|132,479
|993,931,431
|23 December 2019
|566
|9,048.8182
|5,121,631
|27 December 2019
|617
|9,135.3833
|5,636,531
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|45,590
|375,882,429
|Accumulated under the program
|133,662
|1,004,689,594
|Number of
B shares
|Average purchase
price B shares, DKK
|Transaction value,
B shares, DKK
|Accumulated last announcement
|529,952
|4,226,911,538
|23 December 2019
|2,271
|9,616.8866
|21,839,949
|27 December 2019
|2,460
|9,715.2693
|23,899,562
|Accumulated in second phase of the program
|182,355
|1,601,781,897
|Accumulated under the program
|534,683
|4,272,651,050
With the transactions stated above, the Company owns a total of 133,662 A shares and 585,489 B shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 3.45% of the share capital.
Details of each transaction are included as appendix.
Copenhagen, 30 December 2019
Contact persons:
Head of Investor Relations, Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 3363 3106
Head of Media Relations, Signe Wagner, tel. +45 3363 1901
Formats available: