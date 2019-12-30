Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Off-highway Electric Vehicle Market by Equipment, Propulsion, Application (Construction, Mining, and Agriculture), Battery Type, Battery Capacity (<50 kWh, 50 - 200 kWh, 200 - 500 kWh, >500 kWh), Power Output, Electric Tractor - Global Forecast to 2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Increase in mining and construction application and need for infrastructure development in developing countries is expected to drive the market for off-highway vehicles while increasing stringency in emission regulations to drive the demand for electric and hybrid equipment
Emission regulations have a significant impact on mining equipment. Growing environmental concerns and awareness of the harmful effects of equipment emissions have forced engine and equipment manufacturers to develop engines that comply with emission norms. Alternatively, the need to comply with stringent emission norms has shifted the focus of manufacturers on electrical equipment.
The <50 hp segment is estimated to be the largest market during the forecast period, by power output
An electric motor is a device used in hybrid and electric vehicles to convert electrical energy into mechanical energy. Most of the hybrid and electric off-highway vehicles are equipped with one or sometimes two electric motors, depending on vehicle specifications. Currently, electrification is primarily observed in small and compact vehicles. Motors generating an output of <50 hp are generally used in small off-highway electric and hybrid vehicles. These types of electric and hybrid off-highway vehicles have the largest market in Europe. Caterpillar, Komatsu, John Deere, Sandvik, and Solectrac are the leading OEMs for off-highway electric and hybrid vehicles.
The 50-200 kWh segment is estimated to be the second-largest market for off-highway electric vehicles, by battery capacity
The 50-200 kWh segment of off-highway electric vehicles is estimated to account for the second-largest market value in 2019, owing to the higher demand for small- and mid-range off-highway equipment in countries such as China, India, and the US. In addition, as per MarketsandMarkets analysis, Asia Pacific accounted for about more than 30% of the total sales of this battery capacity, in terms of volume.
North America: The largest off-highway electric vehicle market during the forecast period
North America is expected to lead the off-highway electric vehicle market, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The construction and mining equipment demand in North America is expected to increase due to measures adopted by the US that have increased the demand for domestically extracted minerals and infrastructure development. The US is estimated to be the largest market for off-highway electric vehicles in North America. US-based Caterpillar Inc. offers its full range of off-highway equipment across the globe. In addition, with upcoming stringent emission norms for fuel economy in the country, companies are trying harder to manufacture electric and hybrid equipment for the domestic market.
Key Benefits of Buying the Report
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Objectives of the Study
1.2 Product Definition
1.3 Market Scope
1.4 Currency
1.5 Limitations
1.6 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.2 Secondary Data
2.3 Primary Data
2.4 Market Size Estimation
2.5 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
2.6 Assumptions
3 Executive Summary
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities in Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market
4.2 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market in Asia Pacific, By Equipment and Country
4.3 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Region
4.4 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Equipment
4.5 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Application
4.6 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion
4.7 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Output
4.8 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity
4.9 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Technology
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
6 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Application
6.1 Introduction
6.2 Mining
6.3 Construction
6.4 Gardening
6.5 Agriculture
7 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Equipment
7.1 Introduction
7.2 Dump Truck
7.3 Dozer
7.4 Excavator
7.5 Motor Grader
7.6 Lhd
7.7 Loader
7.8 Lawn Mower
7.9 Sprayer
7.10 Tractor
8 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Type
8.1 Introduction
8.2 Lithium-Ion
8.3 Nickel Metal Hydride
8.4 Lead-Acid
8.5 Others
9 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Battery Capacity
9.1 Introduction
9.2 <50 Kwh
9.3 50-200 Kwh
9.4 200-500 Kwh
9.5 >500 Kwh
10 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Propulsion Type
10.1 Introduction
10.1.2 Assumptions
10.2 Battery Electric
10.3 Hybrid Electric
11 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Power Output
11.1 Introduction
11.2 <50 Hp
11.3 50-150 Hp
11.4 150-300 Hp
11.5 >300 Hp
12 Electric Tractor Market, By Equipment
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Lawn Mower
12.3 Sprayer
12.4 Tractor
13 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market, By Region
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Asia Pacific
13.3 Europe
13.4 North America
13.5 Rest of the World (RoW)
14 Recommendation Chapter
14.1 Asia Pacific Will Be the Key Region for Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market
14.2 Electrification in Underground Mining Equipment Will Be A New Hot Bed for Ohv Manufacturers
14.3 Conclusion
14.4 Revenue Shift in Industry Stakeholders
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Off-Highway Electric Vehicle Market: Market Ranking Analysis
15.3 Competitive Scenario
15.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping
15.5 Strength of Product Portfolio
15.6 Business Strategy Excellence
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Hitachi Construction Machinery
16.2 Caterpillar
16.3 Komatsu
16.4 JCB
16.5 Volvo Construction Equipment
16.6 Deere & Company
16.7 Cnh Industrial
16.8 Sandvik
16.9 Liebherr
16.10 Epiroc
16.11 Additional Companies
16.11.1 Americas
16.11.1.1 Terex
16.11.2 Europe
16.11.2.1 Deutz AG
16.11.2.2 Atlas Copco
16.11.2.3 Fendt
16.11.2.4 Husqvarna
16.11.2.5 Stihl Holding AG and Co. Kg
16.11.2.6 Exel Industries
16.11.3 Asia Oceania
16.11.3.1 Xcmg
16.11.3.2 Sumitomo Heavy Industries
16.11.3.3 Doosan
16.11.3.4 Sany Heavy Industries
16.11.3.5 Kubota
16.11.3.6 Beml
16.11.3.7 Zoomlion
