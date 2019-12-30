Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Veterinary Electrosurgery Market by Product (Mopolar Electrosurgery, Bipolar Electrosurgery, Consumables), Application (General, Ophthalmic, Orthopedic, Urologic, Dental surgery), Animals (Large,Small Animals), End-User, Region - Global Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Growth in the number of veterinary practitioners is expected to drive the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market



Growth in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is driven by the rising demand for pet health insurance, growth in the number of veterinary practitioners in developed economies, and growth in the companion animal population. However, the rising cost of pet care is expected to restrain the growth of this market in the coming years.



Consumables & accessories segment to register the highest growth during the forecast period



Based on product, the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into bipolar electrosurgical instruments, monopolar electrosurgical instruments, and consumables & accessories. The consumables & accessories segment is expected to witness the highest CAGR in the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market during the forecast period. The increasing demand for monopolar and bipolar electrosurgical instruments will drive the use of consumables & accessories.



General surgery is the largest application segment of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market



Based on application, the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into general surgery, gynecological & urological surgery, dental surgery, ophthalmic surgery, orthopedic surgery, and other applications. In 2018, the general surgery segment accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market. This can be attributed to the large volume of general surgeries, such as soft-tissue surgeries and sterilization procedures, performed in small as well as large animals.



North America will continue to dominate the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market during the forecast period



By region, the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market is segmented into North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America accounted for the largest share of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market. The large share of North America can be attributed to the increasing adoption of companion animals, growing pet insurance industry, rising veterinary healthcare expenditure, and the growing number of veterinary practices.



However, the Asia Pacific market is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Factors such as increasing consumption of meat and dairy products, the growing population of livestock animals, and rising per capita income in these countries are supporting the growth of the veterinary electrosurgical instruments market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Currency

1.5 Stakeholders

1.6 Limitations



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Approach

2.2 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation Approach

2.4 Market Share Estimation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market Overview

4.2 Regional Mix: Market (2019-2024)

4.3 Asia Pacific: Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market Share, By Product (2018)

4.4 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market: Developed vs Developing Markets

4.5 Market: Geographic Growth Opportunities



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction



6 Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Bipolar Electrosurgical Instruments

6.3 Monopolar Electrosurgical Instruments

6.4 Consumables & Accessories



7 Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 General Surgery

7.3 Gynecological & Urological Surgery

7.4 Dental Surgery

7.5 Ophthalmic Surgery

7.6 Orthopedic Surgery

7.7 Other Applications



8 Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By Animal Type

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Small Animals

8.3 Large Animals



9 Veterinary Electrosurgical Instruments Market, By End User

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Veterinary Hospitals

9.3 Veterinary Clinics

9.4 Other End Users



10 Veterinary Electrosurgery Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Europe

10.4 Asia Pacific

10.5 Latin America

10.6 Middle East & Africa



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Competitive Situations and Trends

11.3 Competitive Leadership Mapping



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Symmetry Surgical, Inc.

12.2 Covetrus, Inc.

12.3 Dre Veterinary

12.4 B. Braun Melsungen AG

12.5 Medtronic PLC

12.6 Eickemeyer Veterinary Equipment, Inc.

12.7 Summit Hill Laboratories

12.8 Kwanza Veterinary

12.9 Burtons Medical Equipment, Ltd.

12.10 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

12.11 Led Spa

12.12 Keebovet Veterinary Ultrasound Equipment



