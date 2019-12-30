Oslo, 30 December 2019

Reference is made to the announcement published by Interoil Exploration and Production ASA (the "Company") on 11 December 2019 regarding proposed amendments of the Company's senior secured bond (ISIN NO 001 0729908).

The bondholders have today approved the proposed amendments set out in the summons for the bondholders' meeting, which were attached to the announcement.

The minutes from the bondholders' meeting will be made available on www.stamdata.no.

The conversion of parts of the bond loan into equity of the Company remains subject to approval by the extraordinary general meeting of the Company to be held on 16 January 2020.

For further details, please see the summons to the bondholders' meeting dated 11 December 2019 and the notice of the extraordinary general meeting dated 18 December 2019.

Please direct any further questions to: ir@Interoil.no

Interoil Exploration and Production ASA is a Norwegian based exploration and production company - listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange - with focus on Latin America. The Company is operator of several production and exploration assets in Colombia and Argentina. Interoil currently employs approximately 50 people and is headquartered in Oslo.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section 5 -12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.

