The author projects the digital railway market to grow from USD 50.0 billion in 2019 to USD 74.8 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 8.4% from 2019 to 2024. Major factors expected to drive the growth of the digital railway market include advancement in communication technology and a surge in passengers numbers over the past few years.



By solution, remote monitoring segment to account for the highest market share during the forecast period



Railways have limited operational flexibility, and face increasing passenger and freight traffic demand on existing infrastructure. The reliable provision of additional capacity requires an improved system for traffic control and management purposes, as well as for system reliability and safety. The use of smart infrastructure for fault prediction and the guidance of preventive maintenance helps maintain operational capacity and improves the reliability of railway infrastructure and operational efficiency. The solutions enable organizations to view data from all railway assets and components. The solutions connect all assets to the central platform. Remote monitoring solutions detect abnormalities and set up notification rules to be alerted about abnormal or defective behavior in time.



By service, professional services segment to hold a larger market size during the forecast period



Professional services are provided by professionals or experts to assist customers. They include deployment and integration, training and consulting, and support and maintenance. Professional services vendors offer a broad array of services with the help of cutting-edge technologies, tools, and strategies to meet the needs of organizations. Deployment and integration services ensure the proper integration of the digital railway solutions and services with various other components of the Information Technology (IT) system. Support and maintenance services aim at providing technical support to customers and delivering enhancements and upgradations to the platform. Consulting services are used by customers to analyze their needs and understand the best fit according to their requirements.



Among regions, Asia Pacific to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period



Asia Pacific (APAC) is estimated to be the fastest-growing region in terms of the growth of the digital railway market, owing to the increasing adoption of new technologies, higher investments for digital transformation, and the increasing Gross Domestic Product (GDP) in the APAC countries. A majority of the potential economies in this region include Australia, Singapore, China, Korea, Hong Kong, and India, which are said to be rapidly investing in technological transformation. According to data published on the website of United Nations Economic and Social Commission for Asia and the Pacific (ESCAP) in 2019, the length of Trans-Asian Railway network comprises 117,500 km of railway lines serving 28 member countries. The high population growth rate in the region has intensified the need for transformation and expansion of the existing rail infrastructure. With untapped potential markets, the high penetration of advanced technologies, the growing freight usage in various industries, and the economic developments and government regulations are expected to drive the digital railway market growth at the highest rate in APAC during the forecast period.



It comprehensively segments the digital railway market and provides the closest approximations of the revenue numbers for the overall market and its subsegments across different regions.

It would help stakeholders understand the pulse of the market and provide information on the key market drivers, restraints, challenges, and opportunities in the market.

It would help stakeholders understand their competitors better and gain more insights to enhance their positions in the market. The competitive landscape section includes competitor ecosystem, new service developments, partnerships, and acquisitions.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Years Considered for the Study

1.5 Currency Considered

1.6 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Breakup and Data Triangulation

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Market Forecast

2.5 Assumptions for the Study

2.6 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Market Opportunities in the Digital Railway Market

4.2 Market By Offering, 2019

4.3 Market By Application, 2017-2024

4.4 Market By Service, 2019 vs 2024

4.5 Market Investment Scenario



5 Market Overview and Industry Trends

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Industry Trends

5.4 Innovation Spotlight



6 Digital Railway Market By Solution

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Remote Monitoring

6.3 Route Optimization and Scheduling

6.4 Analytics

6.5 Network Management

6.6 Predictive Maintenance

6.7 Security

6.8 Others



7 Digital Railway Market By Service

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Professional Services

7.3 Managed Services



8 Digital Railway Market By Application

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Rail Operations Management

8.3 Passenger Information System

8.4 Asset Management

8.5 Others



9 Digital Railway Market By Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 Middle East and Africa

9.6 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.1.1 Visionary Leaders

10.1.2 Dynamic Differentiators

10.1.3 Innovators

10.1.4 Emerging Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Siemens

11.3 Cisco

11.4 Hitachi

11.5 Alstom

11.6 IBM

11.7 ABB

11.8 Huawei

11.9 Thales

11.10 Fujitsu

11.11 DXC

11.12 Indra

11.13 Nokia

11.14 Atkins

11.15 Toshiba

11.16 Bombardier



