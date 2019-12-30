Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Infant Formula Ingredients Market by Ingredient Type (Carbohydrates, Oils & Fats, Proteins, Vitamins, Minerals, Prebiotics), Application (Growing-up Milk, Standard Infant Formula, Follow-on Formula, Specialty), Form, Source, Region - Global Forecast to 20" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global infant formula ingredients market is estimated to be valued at USD 16.7 billion in 2019 and is projected to reach USD 25.5 billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 7.3% during the forecast period.



In Asia Pacific, China holds high growth prospects in the years to come. The country has one of the highest number of births at a global level. Also, parents of babies rely heavily on imported infant formula in the country. The inability of mothers to lactate, rise in the number of women joining the workforce after childbirth, and growth in the number of companies taking an interest in producing ingredients similar to human milk are some of the factors contributing to the increased demand of infant formula ingredients in the coming years at a global level.



The oils & fats segment in infant formula ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019



Based on ingredient type, the oils & fats segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the infant formula ingredients market in 2019. Oils & fats are one of the key ingredients required for the growth of infants as they meet the need for high energy and also help in a wide range of metabolic and physiological functions critical to the development, growth, and health of infants. A mixture of vegetable oils is the most widely used fat source in infant formulas.



The cow milk segment in the infant formula ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019



Based on the source, the cow milk segment is estimated to account for the largest share in the infant formula ingredients in 2019. Cow milk-based ingredients are used widely across Europe and North America. Apart from this, most of the infant formula manufacturers use cow-based ingredients, including Nestl S.A. (Switzerland), Abbott Laboratories (US), and Mead Johnson & Company, LLC (US). Factors contributing to its widespread acceptance include the cost-effective manufacturing process, and cow milk-based ingredients are available in bulk.



The growing-up milk (12 months & above) segment in the infant formula ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019



Loaded with calcium, vitamin D, and iron, growing-up milk serves as a part of a balanced diet for infants in the age group of 12 months & above. Urge for additional nutrition options has enabled parents to opt for growing-up milk, and the demand looks lucrative in the coming years, in the Asia Pacific region to be specific. The Chinese market leads the way as the country has the largest number of childbirths at a global level.



The powder segment in the infant formula ingredients market is estimated to account for the largest share in 2019



Infant formula ingredients are commonly used in the powdered form, owing to its ease of handling compared to liquid infant formula ingredients. Several types of ingredients such as carbohydrates, proteins, some fats, and prebiotics are commonly used in powdered form by infant formula manufacturers. Thus, high growth prospects lie ahead for powder infant formula manufacturers in the coming years, especially from the emerging countries.



The Asia Pacific infant formula ingredients market is projected to witness significant growth



Asia Pacific infant formula ingredients market is projected to account for the largest share by 2025. Countries such as China, India, Japan, and South Korea are expected to be key revenue generators. China ranks among the largest markets for infant formula ingredients in the coming years. In Japan, liquid infant formulas are popular. These countries have seen a rise in the number of women joining workforce post-delivery, owing to urbanization, expanding the sales of infant formula and thus infant formula ingredients.



Reasons to buy this report:

To get a comprehensive overview of the infant formula ingredients market.

To gain wide-ranging information about the top players in this industry, their product portfolios, and key strategies adopted by them.

To gain insights about the major countries/regions, in which the infant formula ingredients market is gaining popularity.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Market Segmentation

1.4 Currency Considered

1.5 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.3 Data Triangulation

2.4 Assumptions for the Study

2.5 Limitations of the Study



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities in the Infant Formula Ingredients Market

4.2 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Region, 2019 vs 2025

4.3 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Ingredient, 2019 vs 2025

4.4 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Source, 2019 vs 2025

4.5 Asia Pacific: Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Application and Country, 2018

4.6 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Form, 2019 vs 2025

4.7 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Region, 2019 vs 2025



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.3 Value Chain Analysis



6 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Ingredient

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Carbohydrates

6.3 Fats & Oils

6.4 Proteins

6.5 Vitamins

6.6 Minerals

6.7 Prebiotics

6.8 Others



7 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Form

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Powder

7.3 Liquid & Semi-Liquid



8 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Source

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Cow Milk

8.3 Soy

8.4 Protein Hydrolysates

8.5 Other Sources



9 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Application

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Growing-Up Milk

9.3 Standard Infant Formula

9.4 Follow-On Formula

9.5 Specialty Formula



10 Infant Formula Ingredients Market, By Region

10.1 Introduction

10.2 North America

10.3 Asia Pacific

10.4 Europe

10.5 Rest of the World



11 Competitive Landscape

11.1 Overview

11.2 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Overall Market)

11.3 Strength of Product Portfolio

11.4 Business Strategy Excellence

11.5 Ranking of Key Players, 2018

11.6 Competitive Scenario

11.7 Competitive Leadership Mapping (Start-Ups/SMEs)



12 Company Profiles

12.1 Arla Foods Amba

12.2 Vitablend Nederland B.V.

12.3 Carbery Food Ingredients Limited

12.4 Fonterra Co-Operative Group Limited

12.5 Aarhuskarlshamn AB

12.6 Royal Frieslandcampina N.V.

12.7 Sachsenmilch Leppersdorf GmbH

12.8 BASF SE

12.9 Koninklijke DSM N.V.

12.10 Chr. Hansen Holding A/S

12.11 Glanbia PLC

12.12 Kerry Group PLC



