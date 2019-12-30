Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Buildings: To Unlock the Value Opportunities, First Break Down Those Silos" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Following a first edition published in 2017 encompassing smart home and smart buildings, this new report focuses on smart buildings with their own market characteristics and the key factors impacting the market.
The report mainly covers four sub-segments of smart building: energy management, security, in-building connectivity, and elevators.
For each of these building facilities, we provide the key stakes faced by building managers, the solutions existing today and the different types of players involved.
It also provides forecasts of connected objects comprising the smart building market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Definition and Scope
2.1. Global context
2.2. Smart Buildings, PropTech, ConTech
2.3. Scope of the present report: Smart Buildings
2.4. Impact of digital technologies in the building sector
2.5. Certification labels for buildings
3. Smart Building-Related Services
3.1. Energy Management
3.2. Physical Security
3.3. In-building Connectivity
3.4. Predictive Maintenance
4. Market Trends
4.1. Synthesis
4.2. Real' smart building
4.3. Key players
4.4. Drivers and barriers
4.5. Market sizing
Companies Mentioned
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tcog1w
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: