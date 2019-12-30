To Nasdaq Copenhagen



30 December 2019





Nykredit Realkredit A/S acquires all shares in LR Realkredit A/S





On 11 April 2019, Nykredit Realkredit A/S entered into a conditional agreement with the owners of LR Realkredit A/S to acquire all shares in the company. All conditions have now been met, and the transaction has been closed.



As of today, LR Realkredit A/S is therefore part of the Nykredit Group. The plan is for LR Realkredit A/S to be merged with Nykredit Realkredit A/S at a later date.





Please see the company announcement of 11 April 2019 for details of the acquisition.





