The global - and by extension, Europe, Middle East, and Africa - economic outlook is on the verge of a potentially risky downturn. But although risks are tilted to the downside and uncertainty remains exceptionally high, EMEA will continue to offer opportunities for those ready to look deeper and focus more on the excellence in execution required to capture them. Improvements in major EMEA markets - Russia, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, and South Africa - will create some additional opportunities, even as Western Europe's outlook remains gloomy.
Segments and industries in the manufacturing and industrials sectors will be under severe pressure during the year, but opportunities in consumer goods, healthcare, and technologies will remain much more positive. Navigating this environment will require a very strong focus on identifying untapped opportunities and resilient segments; creating, communicating, and monetizing value in innovative ways; and remaining extremely agile as the external environment continues to pose risks.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Overview of EMEA's Outlook
3. Priority Actions for 2020
4. Drivers of EMEA Performance in 2020
5. Subregional Outlooks
6. Industry Outlooks
7. About the Publisher
