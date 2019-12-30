Sýn will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar:
|Interim report Q4 2019 and Annual Report 2019
|26 February 2020
|Annual General Meeting
|20 March 2020
|Interim report Q1 2020
|13 May 2020
|Interim report Q2 2020
|26 August 2020
|Interim report Q3 2020
|4 November 2020
|Interim report Q4 2020 and Annual Report 2020
|24 February 2021
|Annual General Meeting
|19 March 2021
Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.
Investor relations
For further information, please contact Sýn Investor Relations via email ir@syn.is.
Sýn hf.
Reykjavík, ICELAND
