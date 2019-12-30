Sýn will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar:


Interim report Q4 2019 and Annual Report 2019      26 February 2020
Annual General Meeting       20 March 2020
Interim report Q1 2020       13 May 2020
Interim report Q2 2020       26 August 2020
Interim report Q3 2020       4 November 2020
Interim report Q4 2020 and Annual Report 2020      24 February 2021
Annual General Meeting         19 March 2021


Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.


Investor relations

For further information, please contact Sýn Investor Relations via email ir@syn.is.