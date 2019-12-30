Sýn will host its Annual General Meeting and publish its interim condensed and annual consolidated financial statements according to the below financial calendar:





Interim report Q4 2019 and Annual Report 2019 26 February 2020 Annual General Meeting 20 March 2020 Interim report Q1 2020 13 May 2020 Interim report Q2 2020 26 August 2020 Interim report Q3 2020 4 November 2020 Interim report Q4 2020 and Annual Report 2020 24 February 2021 Annual General Meeting 19 March 2021





Financial results will be disclosed and published after market closing. Please note that dates are subject to change.





