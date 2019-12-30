Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "CHILDWISE The Monitor Report 2019 - Children's Media Use and Purchasing" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



A comprehensive annual report focused on children and young people's media consumption, purchasing habits and social issues.



Around 2000 children aged 5-16 in schools across the UK complete the survey, on topics as varied as their favourite apps, what they spend money on, sports played, and their views on education and employment.



The Monitor Report 2019 covers:

Technology

Websites and apps

YouTube

Gaming

Viewing habits

Services and content

Mobile phones

Music

Reading

Children's equipment

Money

Children's purchasing

Sport and activities

Health and wellbeing

Education and employment

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/8qebel

