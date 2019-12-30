Yangling, Shaanxi, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (OTCQB: KWBT) (“Kiwa Bio-Tech” or “the Company”), an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and markets bio-fertilizers for use in the multi-billion China agriculture and aquaculture markets and the developer of smart soil remediation technology for use in agriculture markets worldwide, is pleased to announce that the Company recently participated in the prestigious "2019 Business Environment Roundtable" in Beijing which was sponsored by the China Association of Foreign Investment Enterprises and the Ministry of Commerce.



President Mr. Deming Chen, Deputy Minister of Commerce and Deputy Representative of International Trade Negotiation Mr. Shouwen Wang attended the meeting and delivered keynote speeches.

During the meeting, McDonald's, Samsung, Dell, HSBC, Coca Cola, Visa, Herbal Life, P & G, Kiwa Bio-Tech, and a total of 26 Vice-Chairman units including the Quality Brand Protection Committee, Leasing Industry Committee and Pharmaceutical R & D Industry Committee focused on the theme of "Business Environment and Expanding Openness" communicate and exchange.

At the conference, Ms. Yvonne Wang, CEO of Kiwa Bio-Tech, put forward suggestions on the business environment of foreign-funded enterprises in China. At the same time, she sent out the initiative of participating in the public welfare activities of soil remediation and environmental governance in China to more than 100 member units participating in the conference. She proposed that China's foreign-funded enterprises should reach an agreement with China Poverty Alleviation Foundation, and that Kiwa should bring technical support for all member enterprises.

The industry donated money to carry out public welfare soil remediation in Zhejiang, Shaanxi and other soil pollution areas in China. This initiative has the support of all delegates.

Executive Vice President Mr. Hongying Cao presided over the meeting, and more than 200 people from 110 member units participated.

About Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp.

Leader in Eco-friendly Agricultural Industry Chain

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. (KWBT) is an emerging agricultural company that develops, manufactures and distributes innovative and environmentally safe bio-technological products for agriculture and aquaculture markets with corporate headquarters in the Yangling, Shaanxi, China. Kiwa’s focus is to positively impact the environment by reducing the amount of chemical fertilizers that are being used by agricultural growers in China.

Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. products are covered by patent protection and are designed to enhance the quality of human life by increasing the value and productivity of agricultural crops.

For more information on Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. or its bio-fertilizer products and smart soil remediation technology, please refer to the Company’s website at www.kiwabiotech.com or the Company filings with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission at www.sec.gov .

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains information that constitutes forward-looking statements made pursuant to the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Any such forward-looking statements involve risk and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from any future results described by the forward-looking statements. Risk factors that could contribute to such differences include those matters more fully disclosed in the Company’s reports filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The forward-looking information provided herein represents the Company’s estimates as of the date of the press release, and subsequent events and developments may cause the Company’s estimates to change. The Company’s actual results may differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking statements depending on a number of risk factors including, but not limited to, the following: general economic, business and environment conditions, development, shipment, market acceptance, additional competition from existing and new competitors, changes in technology, the execution of its ten-year growth plan, the foreign exchange risk amid the unexpected announcements by the PRC government and various other factors beyond the Company’s control. Kiwa Bio-Tech Products Group Corp. specifically disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking information in the future. Therefore, this forward-looking information should not be relied upon as representing the Company’s estimates of its future financial performance as of any date subsequent to the date of this press release.