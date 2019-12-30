Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Aromatherapy Market by Product, by Mode of Delivery, by Application, by End User, by Geography - Market Size, Share, Development, Growth, and Demand Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



According to the publisher, the North American aromatherapy market is projected to attain a size of $1,083.2 million by 2024, growing from $714.4 million in 2018. The rising purchasing power, increasing prevalence of lifestyle-associated diseases, and surging consumer adoption of natural products are the major factors driving the growth of the market.



There are various equipment and consumables available in the North American aromatherapy market. Some of the significant equipment offered in the market are nebulizing, evaporative, ultrasonic, and heat diffusers. Out of these, in 2018, ultrasonic diffusers dominated the market with more than 40.0% share, primarily owing to the wider range of application of this type of diffuser compared to others.



Regular product launches in the equipment and consumables categories are boosting the market growth. For instance, in November 2018, doTERRA International LLC introduced a new product, known as Yarrow Pom, which is a blend of cold-pressed pomegranate seed oil and yarrow essential oil. The product is anticipated to act as a supporter of metabolic growth, and as an antioxidant and immune system improver.



Furthermore, Plant Therapy Essential Oils, in the same month, introduced a portable diffuser, named Diffuse On The Move. In addition, in February 2019, VITRUVI promulgated the introduction of two essential oils - one derived from pomegranates and the other from plums - of which, the former is a serum with antioxidants and the latter is effective for dry skin.



Homes and offices, beauty spas, and hospitals and clinics are the various end users in the North American aromatherapy market. Beauty spas are predicted to lead the market in terms of revenue with an anticipated contribution of more than 40.0% in 2024, advancing at a CAGR of 7.7% during the 2019-2024 period.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Research Background

1.1 Research Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Research Scope

1.3.1 Market Segmentation by Product

1.3.2 Market Segmentation by Mode of Delivery

1.3.3 Market Segmentation by Application

1.3.4 Market Segmentation by End User

1.3.5 Market Segmentation by Geography

1.3.6 Analysis Period

1.3.7 Market Data Reporting Unit

1.3.8 Key Stakeholders



Chapter 2. Research Methodology

2.1 Secondary Research

2.2 Primary Research

2.2.1 Breakdown of Primary Research Respondents

2.2.1.1 By industry participant

2.2.1.2 By company type

2.3 Market Size Estimation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Assumptions for the Study



Chapter 3. Executive Summary



Chapter 4. Introduction

4.1 Definition of Market Segments

4.1.1 By Product

4.1.2 By Mode of Delivery

4.1.3 By Application

4.1.4 By End User

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Trends

4.2.2 Drivers

4.2.3 Restraints

4.3 Porters Five Forces Analysis

4.4 Extraction Method of Essential Oils

4.5 Pricing Analysis

4.5.1 Herbaceous Essential Oils

4.5.2 Woody Essential Oils

4.5.3 Spicy Essential Oils

4.5.4 Floral Essential Oils

4.5.5 Citrus Essential Oils

4.5.6 Earthy Essential Oils

4.5.7 Camphoraceous Essential Oils

4.5.8 Mint Essential Oils



Chapter 5. North America Market Size and Forecast

5.1 By Product

5.1.1 Aromatherapy Consumables Market by Type

5.1.2 Aromatheraphy Equipment Market by Type

5.2 By Mode of Delivery

5.3 By Application

5.4 By End User

5.5 By Country



Chapter 6. U.S. Market Size and Forecast

6.1 By Product

6.1.1 Aromatherapy Consumables Market by Type

6.1.2 Aromatherapy Equipment Market by Type

6.2 By Mode of Delivery

6.3 By Application

6.4 By End User



Chapter 7. Canada Market Size and Forecast

7.1 By Product

7.1.1 Aromatherapy Consumables Market by Type

7.1.2 Aromatherapy Equipment Market by Type

7.2 By Mode of Delivery

7.3 By Application

7.4 By End User



Chapter 8. Competitive Landscape

8.1 Key Players Offerings

8.2 Strategic Developments of Key Players

8.2.1 Product Launches/Approvals

8.2.2 Other Developments



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

9.1 Key Players

9.1.1 doTERRA International LLC

9.1.2 Young Living Essential Oils

9.1.3 Mountain Rose Herbs

9.1.4 Edens Garden

9.1.5 Frontier Cooperative

9.1.6 Organic Aromas

9.1.7 Plant Therapy Essential Oils

9.1.8 NOW Health Group Inc.

9.1.9 W.S. Badger Company Inc.

9.1.10 HoMedics USA LLC

9.1.11 Rocky Mountain Oils LLC

9.2 Other Players

9.2.1 Mevei Inc.

9.2.2 Scentsy Inc.

9.2.3 vitruvi

9.2.4 Ananda LLC

9.2.5 Lisse Essentials

9.2.6 Healing Natural Oils



