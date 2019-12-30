Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5G, IoT, and Mobile Edge Computing 2019 - 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This research assesses 5G technologies and solutions in support of IoT. The report evaluates certain key solutions such as 5G enabled Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) and managed services for devices and other IoT things.

The report also analyzes the impact of 5G in IoT across infrastructure components including hardware, processors, embedded devices, software, and cloud-based service platforms. It also evaluates the telecom and IT ecosystem in support of Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) including communications and computing infrastructure providers, managed services vendors, carriers and OTT providers.



Select Research Findings

5G and IoT enabled smart machines represent a $1.2B global opportunity by 2024

Device-level SLAs will be crucial for ensuring enterprise and industrial QoS requirements

5G is a must for in-building private wireless networks in support of ultra-reliable IoT applications

Application revenue for edge computing in 5G will reach 40% of infrastructure spending by 2024

Driven by edge computing, micro-datacenters represent a $1.9B USD opportunity globally by 2024

Virtualized servers in support of the multi-access edge computing market will become nearly a $100M market by 2024

Breaking down the market by category of use, edge accelerated Web browsing will represent a $54.4M market by 2024

Driven by enterprise hosted deployment, the mobile edge computing as a service market will reach nearly $73M by 2024

Driven by private LTE and 5G networks for the industrial segment, the largest industrial vertical for MEC will by manufacturing

Driven by smart factories, the multi-access edge computing market in support of manufacturing in Asia will reach $194.4M by 2024



The edge computing portion of this market analysis includes a focus on company strategies and offerings relative to current and anticipated future market needs. It also provides a quantitative analysis of the MEC market including segmentation by industry vertical, region of the world, application, and services. It also provides forecasts for MEC based streaming data and real-time data analytics. It also includes analysis focused on the role and importance of edge computing for both industry-specific implementations, such as private wireless in industrial automation, and public edge application support, such as consumer virtual reality.



As the size of IoT systems grow to large scale, their scope will also increase in terms of the impact on enterprise systems and consumer's everyday lives. 5G will optimize IoT networks by way of radio frequency management that meets the needs of both narrowband IoT applications as well as those that require higher bandwidth, which may be on an on-demand basis. IoT solutions will benefit greatly from the implementation of 5G as cellular providers deploy Low Power WAN (LPWAN) IoT network capabilities. Initial deployments of IoT LPWANs have been non-cellular solutions based on proprietary technologies.



However, we see emerging standards such as Narrowband IoT (NB-IoT) assuming a dominant role for certain IoT applications. We see many industry verticals willing to pay a premium over non-cellular LPWAN, enhanced flexibility, and improved capabilities associated with IoT on 5G networks. The use of 5G for Industrial IoT (IIoT) networks in particular will be of great importance to enterprise IIoT in certain industry verticals such as agriculture, logistics, and manufacturing. For example, we see IIoT in agriculture benefitting through the use of Unmanned Aerial Vehicle (UAV) operation over 5G networks due to ultra-low latency and high capacity availability.



Deployed in conjunction with 5G, Mobile Edge Computing (MEC), will facilitate an entirely new class of low-power devices for IoT networks and systems. These devices will rely upon MEC equipment for processing. Stated differently, some IoT devices will be very light-weight computationally speaking, relying upon edge computing nodes for most of their computation needs. MEC is also important to 5G for non-IoT applications as support for improved mobile broadband (ultra-fast and high definition video, enhanced web browsing, etc.) and Ultra-Reliable Low Latency Communications (URLLC) dependent apps (virtual reality, UAV operation, autonomous vehicles, robotics, etc.).

Reports & Topics Covered



5G in IoT by Connectivity, Infrastructure, Sensors, Devices (Type, Sector, Verticals), and Things 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. 5G IoT Ecosystem Analysis

4. Managing the Things in IoT

5. Managing Devices in Support of IoT Things

6. 5G in IoT Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024

7. 5G IoT Device and Things Market Analysis and Forecasts 2020-2024

8. Company Analysis

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

10. Appendix: 5G Supporting Technologies



Mobile Edge Computing Market by Infrastructure, Equipment Category, Deployment Models, Computing as a Service Offerings, Network Connectivity, Applications, Analytics Types, and Industry Verticals 2019-2024

1. Executive Summary

2. Introduction

3. MEC Technology, Platforms, and Architecture

4. MEC Market Drivers and Opportunities

5. MEC Ecosystem

6. MEC Application and Service Strategies

7. Multi Access Edge Computing Deployment

8. Multi Access Edge Computing Market Analysis and Forecasts

9. Conclusions and Recommendations

10. Appendix One: Real-time Data Analytics Revenue

11. Appendix Two: 5G Technology and Solution Outlook



