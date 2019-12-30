Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gen-Next Probiotics and Microbiome Congress" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
What are the essentials being missed out on?
Witness the major breakthroughs of microbial research and application pertaining to challenges like medicinal data interpretation, investment and regulatory hurdles faced by the practitioners. The intersection between emerging technology and discovery with the context of consumer interest. Detect the non-identified dysbiosis, to discover the potential areas under study for investments in Gut and Skin microbiome and its role as a diagnostic tool of pharmaceutical discovery.
Join us at Gen-Next Probiotics and Microbiome Congress, 2020 to network with biotech, pharma, academicians and investors to exchange views and observe the most ingenious research and technologies. Understand what's happening. Witness the amalgamation of study focused on pharmaceutical and medicinal approaches of probiotics and the nutraceutical and consumer approaches along with the role of microbiome in clinical applications and preventative medicine.
Key Highlights
Who Should Attend?
Directors, Heads, Professors/Assistant Professors/Associate Professor, Research Scholars, Scientists from the departments of:
Agenda
Day 1
07:55 - 08:55 Registration
08:55 - 09:00 Opening note
09:00 - 09:05 Opening remarks by Chairman
09:05 - 09:35 Keynote presentation
Emerging Trends in Microbiome
09:35 - 10:05 Microbiome in Preventative medicine- Pave the way towards Future and Beyond
10:05 - 10:35 Solution provider presentation
10:35 - 11:25 Morning refreshment and Networking
11:25 - 11:55 Use of Supply chain to produce treatments developed through live bacteria
11:55 - 12:25 Potential Role of Next-Generation Sequencing in Disease Diagnosis and Treatment
12:25 - 12:55 Solution provider presentation
12:55 - 13:55 Lunch and Networking
Developments in Microbiome Therapeutics
13:55 - 14:25 Rising Developments in Microbiome and Microglia Research: Implications for Neurodevelopmental Disorders
14:25 - 14:55 The Human Microbiome: A New Protagonist in managing Human Health
14:55 - 15:25 Solution provider presentation
15:25 - 15:55 Afternoon Refreshments and Networking
15:55 - 16:25 Panel Discussion: Microbiome therapeutics - just publicity or is it occurring?
16:25 - 16:55 Gut Microbiota and Cancer: From Pathogenesis to Therapy
16:55 - 17:25 Impact of the microbiome in the gut-brain axis
17:30 - 18:30 Drink Reception & Networking
Day 2
08:30 - 08:55 Registration
Clinical Application of Microbiome
09:05 - 09:35 Microbiome - A diagnostic tool of pharmaceutical R&D and discovery
09:35 - 10:05 Role of Skin Microbiota in cutaneous health and disease
10:05 - 10:35 Solution provider presentation
10:35 - 11:25 Morning refreshment and Networking
11:25 - 12:05 Panel Discussion: State of current Innovation and Future integration of microbiome-based approaches into Routine oncology practice
12:05 - 12:40 Clinical and preclinical trials result in immune-checkpoint and microbiome
12:40 - 13:10 Solution provider presentation
13:10 - 14:10 Lunch Break and Networking
Funding and Regulatory Hurdles
14:10 - 14:40 Working on 3 I's for success- Developing an IP strategy for attracting Insurers and Investors
14:40 - 15:10 Impact of current regulatory body on microbiome-based therapies
15:10 - 15:40 FDA in anticancer novel probiotics- A systematic overview
15:40 - 16:10 Emerging FDA regulations: Understanding the microbiome-based product regulations
Speakers
