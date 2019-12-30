Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "5th Annual Biomarker and Companion Diagnostics Conference" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Last year, the 4th Edition of this Conference focused on addressing the gaps between early-stage biomarker development and the commercialization stage of biomarkers. Leading industry and academic experts shared their case studies focusing on advancements in the companion diagnostics area.
Designed to deliver a forward-looking perspective on the opportunities and challenges impacting market growth for the biomarker industry, the conference will focus on Biomarker Discovery & exploratory Biomarkers and application of biomarkers in Immuno-oncology, neurology and inflammatory diseases.
30+ experts from academia and industry will be presenting their current work in Biomarkers, Latest updates on regulatory guidelines and approvals, Cancer biomarker validation for clinical application, Biomarkers and Personalized Medicine, Impact of Big data in translational biomarker research and Future of Companion Diagnostics.
Opportunity to develop long-lasting business relationships and networking opportunities with researchers, scientists, clinicians, academicians and professionals from Pharmaceutical companies, Bio-pharma companies, Universities, and Research institutes.
Over 20 presentations, round-tables, and panel discussions focused on the key opportunities and challenges in biomarker research, from precision medicine and companion diagnostics through to digital biomarkers and clinical trials.
This two-day event will invite 100+ biomarker discovery professionals, 20+ expert speakers and 15+ solution/technology providers to a unique platform to deliver niche buyer-seller ecosystem in the biomarker Industry.
Who Should Attend?
Researchers, Scientists & Clinicians who are active in Biomarker discovery, Translational research, Clinical Biomarker, Imaging Biomarkers & Companion Diagnostics.
Agenda
Day 1
08:15 - 08:55 Registration
08:55 - 09:00 Welcome note
09:00 - 09:10 Opening Remarks from the Chairman
09:10 - 09:40 Keynote Presentation: Discussing clinical biomarker qualification strategies (regulatory aspects)-US FDA
Biomarkers In Clinical & Translational Development: Drug Discovery And Assay Development
09:40 - 10:10 Use of proteomics for biomarker identification
10:10 - 10:25 Solution Provider Presentation
10:25 - 11:10 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings
11:10 - 11:40 Identifying predictive biomarkers of response to PD-L1 inhibition
11:40 - 12:10 Solution Provider Presentation
12:10 - 12:40 Functional biomarker assay development for cancer treatment
12:40 - 13:10 Cancer biomarker validation for clinical application
13:10 - 14:10 Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings
Innovations In Biomarker Research: Digital Biomarkers, Precision Medicine And Big Data
14:10 - 14:40 Predictive biomarkers for targeted cancer therapy
14:40 - 14:55 Solution Provider Presentation
14:55 - 15:25 Importance of imaging biomarkers for precision medicine
15:25 - 15:40 Case study on accelerating Artificial Intelligence to boost biomarker drug discovery and development
15:40 - 16:25 Afternoon Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings
16:25 - 16:55 Case study on the use of Wearables and Biosensors in clinical trials
16:55 - 17:25 Panel Discussion: Use of biomarkers in clinics-success and challenges of getting a good biomarker
17:25 - 17:30 Closing Remarks from the Chairman
17:30 - 19:00 Drinks Reception & Networking
Day 2
08:15 - 08:55 Registration
08:55 - 09:00 Welcome note
09:00 - 09:10 Opening Remarks from the Chairman
09:10 - 09:40 Keynote Presentation: Regulatory strategy/guidelines in drug-diagnostic co-development
From Biomarkers To CDx: Strategies To Accelerate CDx Development And Commercialization
09:40 - 10:10 Selecting patients using CDx in clinical trials
10:10 - 10:25 Solution Provider Presentation
10:25 - 11:10 Morning Refreshments and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings
11:10 - 11:40 Leveraging IO markers for companion diagnostics development
11:40 - 12:10 Trends in cost and reimbursement for the use of CDx
12:10 - 12:40 Challenges in NGS based CDx
Clinical Applications Of Biomarkers In Immuno-Oncology, Neurology And Inflammatory Diseases
12:40 - 13:10 Case study on the effective use of biomarker strategies in IO trials
13:10 - 14:10 Lunch and Poster Presentation - One-to-One Networking Meetings
14:10 - 14:40 Solution Provider Presentation
14:40 - 15:10 Application of omics technology to biomarker drug discovery in inflammatory diseases
15:10 - 15:25 Studying the clinical change of paradigm in liquid biopsies
15:25 - 16:00 Break out session
Speakers
For more information about this conference visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/fynncg
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: