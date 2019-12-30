NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES



VAUGHAN, Ontario, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ignite International Brands, Ltd. (CSE: BILZ; OTCQX: BILZF) (“Ignite” or the “Company”) announced today that it has granted an aggregate of 1,220,000 options to purchase subordinate voting shares in the capital of the Company to certain directors, officers and employees of the Company pursuant to the Company’s stock option plan (the “Options”). The Options entitle the holders thereof to acquire, in aggregate, up to 1,220,000 subordinate voting shares of the Company at an exercise price of $2.25 per subordinate voting share, expiring on June 3, 2024.

About Ignite

Ignite is a CSE-listed and OTCQX traded company operating in permissible CBD and cannabis sectors. Ignite intends to expand its business, which currently includes branding, marketing, licensing, sales and distribution, across the United States, Canada and into international jurisdictions such as the United Kingdom and Mexico by leveraging multiple product platforms. The Company intends to effect this expansion through brand leverage, product development, targeted marketing and strategic supply chain partnerships in each of its active and target jurisdictions.

