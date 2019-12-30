Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS December 30, 2019 at 14:00 EET
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppälä
Managers' Transactions
Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.
Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Seppälä, Hanna-Kaisa
Position: Closely associated person
____________________________________________
Person discharging managerial responsibilities in the issuer
Name: Seppälä, Samuli
Position: Member of the Board
____________________________________________
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75
Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20191230095556_2
____________________________________________
Transaction date: 2019-12-30
Venue not applicable
Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: Other
Description: Title based on an agreement regarding distribution of matrimonial property
Transaction details
(1): Volume: 180,000 Unit price: N/A
Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 180,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A
For more information:
Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555
Certified Adviser
Nordea Bank Abp
Tel. +358 9 5300 6785
DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com
Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
Helsinki, FINLAND
