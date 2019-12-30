Verkkokauppa.com Oyj MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS December 30, 2019 at 14:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppälä

Managers' Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement

Name: Seppälä, Samuli

Position: Member of the Board

____________________________________________

Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj

LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION

Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20191230095114_2

____________________________________________

Transaction date: 2019-12-30

Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE

ISIN: FI4000049812

Nature of the transaction: Other

Description: Disposal based on an agreement regarding distribution of matrimonial property

Transaction details

(1): Volume: 180,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions

(1): Volume: 180,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

For more information:

Mikko Forsell, CFO

mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com

Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser

Nordea Bank Abp

Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

