Verkkokauppa.com Oyj             MANAGERS’ TRANSACTIONS               December 30, 2019 at 14:00 EET

Verkkokauppa.com Oyj - Managers' Transactions – Seppälä

Managers' Transactions

Transaction notification under Article 19 of EU Market Abuse Regulation.

Person subject to the notification requirement
Name: Seppälä, Samuli
Position: Member of the Board
Issuer: Verkkokauppa.com Oyj
LEI: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75

Notification type: INITIAL NOTIFICATION
Reference number: 743700QZE6B52SHHTV75_20191230095114_2
Transaction date: 2019-12-30
Venue not applicable

Instrument type: SHARE
ISIN: FI4000049812
Nature of the transaction: Other

Description: Disposal based on an agreement regarding distribution of matrimonial property

Transaction details
(1): Volume: 180,000 Unit price: N/A

Aggregated transactions
(1): Volume: 180,000 Volume weighted average price: N/A

For more information:
Mikko Forsell, CFO
mikko.forsell@verkkokauppa.com
Tel. +358 10 309 5555

Certified Adviser
Nordea Bank Abp
Tel. +358 9 5300 6785

DISTRIBUTION:
Nasdaq Helsinki
Principal media
www.verkkokauppa.com