Philadelphia, PA, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- VSBLTY Groupe Technologies Corp. (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC:VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), a leading retail software technology company, and Pure Integrative Pharmacy, the Vancouver-based firm with 16 pharmacies throughout British Columbia in Canada, today announced a pilot program to educate consumers about the specific cutting-edge vitamins and supplements that will help them take control of their own health and enjoy greater vitality, safely and sustainably. Pure Integrative Pharmacy is part of Overwaitea Food Group, a major grocery chain operator, which already has more than 160 stores in western Canada under the Save-On-Foods banner, among others.

VSBLTY technology provides enhanced customer engagement and audience measurement using machine learning and computer vision. Its industry-leading VisionCaptor™ and DataCaptor™ software combine motion graphics and interactive brand messaging with cutting-edge computer vision measurement and insights.

“We're delighted to partner with Pure Integrative Pharmacy in this unique educational program that will also provide the firm with data analytics that help them better understand shopper engagement with innovative, in-store digital tools," said Jay Hutton, VSBLTY founder & CEO. “We're proud to join Pure Integrative Pharmacy in bringing significant new value to their customers in BC,” Hutton added.

VSBLTY’s proprietary software platform, DataCaptor™, uses advance optics and sensors to provide objective, real-time, qualitative measurements and analysis in retail and other public spaces based on consumer traffic, engagement level, dwell time, location and brand interaction at the point of purchase.

“This planned two-month pilot program in our pharmacies will enable us to determine if this state-of-the-art in-store communication technology will enable our customers to make more informed decisions about which of our healthcare products and services will serve their individual needs,” said Bob Mehr, President and CEO of Pure Integrative Pharmacy. “This is yet another example of how Pure Integrative Pharmacy continues to be on the leading edge of providing healthcare guidance and education to our customers so they are empowered to take a more active role in their health and wellness,” he added.

About VSBLTY (www.vsblty.net)

Headquartered in Philadelphia, VSBLTY (CSE: VSBY) (Frankfurt: 5VS) (OTC: VSBGF) (“VSBLTY”), is the world leader in Proactive Digital Display™, which transforms retail and public spaces as well as place-based media networks with SaaS-based audience measurement and security software that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning.

About Pure Integrative Pharmacy (https://www.purepharmacy.com/ )

Pure Integrative Pharmacy works ”to bridge the gap between conventional and complementary medicine and become an integrative and accessible hub of health” at its 16 British Columbia stores. The Canadian firm challenges the status quo of community pharmacy by integrating the conventional pharmacy model with evidence-based complementary medicines, cutting-edge products and personalized services to improve the health and well-being of its customers.

About Overwaitea Food Group (https://www.owfg.com/)

Founded in 1915, Overwaitea Food Group operates more than 160 stores in western Canada with 14,000 team members. Its retail outlets include Save-On-Foods, Overwaitea Foods, Urban Fare, PriceSmart Foods, Price Smart Foods International and Bulkley Valley Wholesale.

