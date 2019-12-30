Santa Clara, California, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ: SIFY), headquartered at Chennai, India, India’s most comprehensive ICT solutions provider with global service capabilities spanning domestic and international Telecom Networks, Data Centers, Cloud, Applications, Managed Services and Systems integration, has been recognized as a ‘Major Player’ in Managed Cloud services by the IDC MarketScape. The recognition has been published in IDC MarketScape: Asia/Pacific (ex. Japan) Managed Cloud Services (MCS) 2019 Vendor Assessment.

With its "cloud@core" strategy, Sify helps Enterprises pursue their goal of architecting and migrating workloads to any cloud. It offers hosted Enterprise applications 'as-a-Service' for SAP, Oracle Exadata, Azure Stack, and high-performance Virtual Private Enterprise for generic workloads. Sify's Cloudinfinit multicloud management platform provides a single pane of glass to manage all major cloud services: AWS, Azure, Oracle Cloud Interconnect, Google Cloud Platform and VMware. With its IaaS services, Sify provides a good selection of network and data center services from all major metros of India to design and implement resiliency services for backup and disaster recovery.

“Sify provides a full roster of public, private and hybrid cloud deployment options across AWS, Microsoft Azure, Google Cloud Platform, Oracle Cloud and VMware, helping customers architect and migrate workloads to essentially any cloud.” says IDC Analyst, Pushkaraksh Shanbhag.

Commenting on this recognition, Kamal Nath, CEO, Sify Technologies, said, “We are thrilled to be recognized as a ‘Major Player’ by the IDC MarketScape in the Managed Cloud Services market. Our “Cloud@Core” approach to Digital Transformation is gaining significant traction among Enterprise customers. We believe India is going to be a key market for our Managed Cloud Services over the next five years. This recognition also validates the success of our Cloudinfinit platform."

Methodology for evaluation:

The report has evaluated multiple global providers of Managed Cloud Services across the full spectrum of cloud and IT applications along with Sify Technologies. It provides a detailed assessment of nine Managed Cloud Services providers in the region and aims to provide Enterprises with a deeper understanding of how the different profiled vendors are positioned to help them with their unique requirements in their cloud adoption journey.

The IDC MarketScape employs an extremely detailed assessment framework that evaluates vendors on their ability to support customers at all the different stages of their cloud journey evaluation across a range of cloud deployment types and platforms. The framework employs 42 distinct evaluation criteria to assess participating vendors. Additionally, IDC conducts over a dozen in-depth interviews with Enterprise customers to receive a firsthand account of their experience with their Managed Cloud Services providers.

About IDC MarketScape: IDC MarketScape vendor assessment model is designed to provide an overview of the competitive fitness of ICT (information and communications technology) suppliers in a given market. The research methodology utilizes a rigorous scoring methodology based on both qualitative and quantitative criteria that results in a single graphical illustration of each vendor’s position within a given market. IDC MarketScape provides a clear framework in which the product and service offerings, capabilities and strategies, and current and future market success factors of IT and telecommunications vendors can be meaningfully compared. The framework also provides technology buyers with a 360-degree assessment of the strengths and weaknesses of current and prospective vendors.

About Sify Technologies

Sify Technologies is India’s most comprehensive ICT service & solution provider. With Cloud at the core of our solutions portfolio, Sify is focused on the changing ICT requirements of the emerging Digital economy and the resultant demands from large, mid and small-sized businesses.

Sify’s infrastructure comprising the largest MPLS network, top-of-the-line DCs, partnership with global technology majors and vast expertise in business transformation solutions modelled on the cloud makes it the first choice of start-ups, incoming enterprises and even large Enterprises on the verge of a revamp.

More than 10000 businesses across multiple verticals have taken advantage of Sify’s unassailable trinity of Data Centers, Networking and Security services and conduct their business seamlessly from more than 1600 cities in India. Internationally, Sify has presence across North America, the United Kingdom and Singapore.

Sify, www.sify.com, Sify Technologies and www.sifytechnologies.com are registered trademarks of Sify Technologies Limited

