Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, and high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical, film-forming properties. They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications and in biopolymer, bio-composites and nanomaterials research.
Industrial products have been introduced to the market recently in packaging, composites and thermoplastics, biomedicine and hygiene, mainly in the Japan market. Advanced applications in paper batteries and flexible electronics are also expected once current processing challenges have been overcome.
Cellulose nanofiber production is now at the industrial scale, with numerous large paper manufacturers multi-ton production facilities globally. Japanese chemical manufacturers are also developing cellulose nanofiber production. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States.
The latest edition of The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers features a raft of new information including:
Key Topics Covered
1 Executive Summary
2 Research Scope and Methodology
3 Introduction
4 Market Structure for Cellulose Nanofibers
5 SWOT Analysis
6 Regulations and Standards
7 Government Funding for Cellulose Nanofibers
8 Technology Readiness Level (TRL)
9 Cellulose Nanofibers Supply Chain
10 Cellulose Nanofibers Pricing
11 Nanocellulose Patents and Publications
12 Competing Materials
13 Markets for Cellulose Nanofibers
14 Cellulose Current and Potential Applications Analysis
15 Cellulose Nanofiber Company Profiles
16 Cellulose Nanofibers Research Groups and Centres
Companies Mentioned
