Cellulose nanofibers (CNF) are sustainable materials with high mechanical strength (stronger than steel), high aspect ratios, high transparency, and high chemical resistance and impressive rheological, optical, film-forming properties. They are also lightweight and have made a recent impact in industrial applications and in biopolymer, bio-composites and nanomaterials research.

Industrial products have been introduced to the market recently in packaging, composites and thermoplastics, biomedicine and hygiene, mainly in the Japan market. Advanced applications in paper batteries and flexible electronics are also expected once current processing challenges have been overcome.

Cellulose nanofiber production is now at the industrial scale, with numerous large paper manufacturers multi-ton production facilities globally. Japanese chemical manufacturers are also developing cellulose nanofiber production. Facilities have also been established in Europe (mainly Scandanavia), Canada and the United States.

The latest edition of The Global Market for Cellulose Nanofibers features a raft of new information including:

40 additional pages of content.

New figures on market size in revenues (Millions USD)

New figures on regional market size in tons and revenues.

Roadmap for commercial cellulose nanofiber commercial applications

In-depth analysis of market by applications including estimated market size, penetration and growth. Applications covered include: Polymer composite parts; Biodegradable and renewable nanocomposites; Automotive composites; Packaging films; Aerogels; Construction materials; Packaging fillers/additives; Paint and coatings additives; Deoderant sheets; Pharmaceutical additives; Renewable plastic parts/casings; Transparent films for electronics; Flexible and printed electronics; Batteries; Flexible and paper batteries; Filtration membranes.

5 new company profiles

Expanded profiles on cellulose nanofiber producers including recent activities to August 2019.

Report contents include:

Global production capacities, by producer, current and planned.

Production volumes by region.

Current products.

Stage of commercialization for cellulose nanofiber applications by company.

CNF applications by industry.

Market drivers, trends and challenges, by end user markets.

Competitive landscape of CNF by market, volumes, key trends and growth. Potential for CNF to gain market share by market volume across all end user markets.

In-depth market assessment of opportunities for CNF including potential revenues, growth rates, pricing, most likely applications and market challenges.

In-depth key player profiles include products, current capacities and plans for new capacities, production processes, prices per kg and commercial activities.

