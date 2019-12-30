Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Market for Graphene" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Market for Graphene provides a complete analysis for the market for these exceptional materials, including competition, production, revenues, markets, applications, producers and product developers.
There are over 200 companies globally producing graphene materials or developing products incorporating graphene and this number is growing as OEMs witness the benefits offered by graphene. Recent product launches include graphene-based bicycle and automotive tires, sportswear, concrete, thermal coatings, smartphone batteries, supercapacitors, water filtration membranes and composites. Significant commercial benefits have been achieved by using a small amount of graphene including cost savings, thermal dissipation qualities, lightweight and noise reduction.
Major corporations including Ford (automotive composites) and Huawei (cooling films for smartphones) have integrated graphene into their products. Ford are the first mass-market automotive company to use graphene in an everyday vehicle - the F150 pick-up truck.
Report contents include:
Over 200 company profiles including:
Key Topics Covered
1 Research Methodology
2 Executive Summary
3 Graphene
4 Graphene Quantum Dots
5 Other 2-D Materials
6 Graphene Production
7 Graphene Market Structure and Routes to Commercialization
8 Regulations and Standards
9 Patents and Publications
10 Graphene Commercial Roadmap
11 End User Market Segment Analysis
12 3D Printing
13 Adhesives
14 Aviation and Aerospace
15 Automotive
16 Paints and Coatings
17 Composites
18 Conductive Films and Wearable Electronics
19 Conductive Inks
20 Graphene Transistors and Integrated Circuits
21 Memory Devices
22 Photonics
23 Batteries
24 Supercapacitors
25 Solar
26 Fuel Cells
27 Lighting
28 Oil and Gas
29 Filtration
30 Life Sciences and Biomedicine
31 Lubricants
32 Rubber and Tires
33 Sensors
34 Smart Textiles and Apparel
35 Construction
36 Graphene Company Profiles
