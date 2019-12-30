Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging - Global Market Outlook (2017-2026)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging market accounted for $726.19 million in 2017 and is expected to reach $2,385.47 million by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during the forecast period.



Some of the key factors influencing the market growth include Growing incidence of counterfeiting in the pharmaceutical industry and raising awareness among the manufacturers and consumers. However, high capital expenditure of anti-counterfeit technology systems may restrain the market growth.



Based on the technology, RFID segment is constantly enhancing during the forecast period. The growth of the segment is attributed to the anti-counterfeit label data of pharmaceutical products, which can be achieved with the help of RFID technology. Also, with the help of RFID technology, the duplication of original materials can be prevented.



By Geography, North America is likely to have a huge demand in anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals packaging market during the forecast period. The growth of North America is attributed to the strict rules and regulations formulated by the government for the pharmaceutical industry.



Some of the key players in global anti-counterfeit pharmaceuticals packaging market are Bosch Packaging Technology, CCL Industries Inc., DuPont, Zebra Technologies Corporation., SICPA HOLDING SA., Amcor Limited, 3M, Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc., Avery Dennison Corporation, DS Smith Plc., Applied DNA Sciences Inc, Festo Corporation, AlpVision and ZIH Corp.



What the report offers:

Market share assessments for the regional and country level segments

Market share analysis of the top industry players

Strategic recommendations for the new entrants

Market forecasts for a minimum of 9 years of all the mentioned segments, sub segments and the regional markets

Market Trends (Drivers, Constraints, Opportunities, Threats, Challenges, Investment Opportunities, and recommendations)

Strategic recommendations in key business segments based on the market estimations

Competitive landscaping mapping the key common trends

Company profiling with detailed strategies, financials, and recent developments

Supply chain trends mapping the latest technological advancements

Key Topics Covered



1 Executive Summary



2 Preface



3 Market Trend Analysis

3.1 Introduction

3.2 Drivers

3.3 Restraints

3.4 Opportunities

3.5 Threats

3.6 Technology Analysis

3.7 Emerging Markets

3.8 Futuristic Market Scenario



4 Porters Five Force Analysis



5 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market, By Usage Feature

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Overt Features

5.3 Track & Trace Technologies

5.3.1 Identification System

5.3.2 Barcodes

5.3.2.1 Scripted

5.3.2.2 2-D Matrix

5.3.2.3 Linear

5.3.3 Serialization

5.4 Covert Features

5.4.1 Invisible Printing

5.4.2 Laser Codes

5.4.3 Embedded Images

5.5 Tamper Evidence

5.5.1 Strip Pack

5.5.2 Tear Away Caps

5.5.3 Heat Shrink Band

5.5.4 Wrappers

5.5.5 Sealed metal tubes

5.5.6 Breakable Caps

5.5.7 Container Seals

5.6 Forensic Features

5.7 Numbering

5.8 Visible Printing

5.9 Other Usage Features



6 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market, By Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Radio-Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.2.1 Semi-Active Tags

6.2.2 Passive Tags

6.2.3 Active Tags

6.3 Security Inks & Coatings

6.4 Hologram

6.4.1 Stereogram

6.4.2 2D/3D

6.4.3 Transmission

6.4.4 Image

6.4.5 Dot Matrix

6.4.6 Volume

6.4.7 Computer Generated

6.4.8 Other Holograms

6.5 Security Printing & Graphics

6.6 Mass Encoding

6.6.1 Digital Mass Encryption

6.6.2 Digital Mass Serialization

6.7 Authentication Packaging Technology

6.7.1 Taggants

6.7.1.1 Micro Taggants

6.7.1.2 Biological Taggants

6.7.2 Watermarks

6.8 Other Technologies

6.8.1 Surveillance Technologies

6.8.2 Electromagnetic



7 Global Anti-counterfeit Pharmaceuticals Packaging Market, By Geography

7.1 Introduction

7.2 North America

7.2.1 US

7.2.2 Canada

7.2.3 Mexico

7.3 Europe

7.3.1 Germany

7.3.2 UK

7.3.3 Italy

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 Spain

7.3.6 Rest of Europe

7.4 Asia Pacific

7.4.1 Japan

7.4.2 China

7.4.3 India

7.4.4 Australia

7.4.5 New Zealand

7.4.6 South Korea

7.4.7 Rest of Asia Pacific

7.5 South America

7.5.1 Argentina

7.5.2 Brazil

7.5.3 Chile

7.5.4 Rest of South America

7.6 Middle East & Africa

7.6.1 Saudi Arabia

7.6.2 UAE

7.6.3 Qatar

7.6.4 South Africa

7.6.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa



8 Key Developments

8.1 Agreements, Partnerships, Collaborations and Joint Ventures

8.2 Acquisitions & Mergers

8.3 New Product Launch

8.4 Expansions

8.5 Other Key Strategies



9 Company Profiling

9.1 Bosch Packaging Technology

9.2 CCL Industries Inc.

9.3 DuPont

9.4 Zebra Technologies Corporation.

9.5 SICPA Holding S.A.

9.6 Amcor Limited

9.7 3M

9.8 Schneider Packaging Equipment Co. Inc.

9.9 Avery Dennison Corporation

9.10 DS Smith PLC

9.11 Applied DNA Sciences Inc.

9.12 Festo Corporation

9.13 AlpVision

9.14 ZIH Corp.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mc16x8

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900