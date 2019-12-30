London United Kingdom – 30 December 2019 – With great sadness Cyber Security 1 AB (Publ) (Nasdaq First North Growth Market: CYB1) announces that Kobus Paulsen, Founder and Chairman and Major Shareholder, unexpectedly passed away on Sunday.

The company extends its sincerest condolences to his family in this difficult time and express their deepest felt and enduring gratitude for his leadership and inspiration.

Effective immediately, the board of directors has commenced with the process to implement its succession plan with further details to be announced as appropriate.

“An outstanding leader and visionary, Kobus will be remembered for his energy and drive and most importantly for being a devoted husband, father and friend. We all will miss his tremendous presence in our lives.” said executive board member and Group General Counsel Daryn Stilwell.

About CYBER1

CYBER1 is engaged in providing cyber resilience solutions and conducts its operations through physical presences in Sweden, South Africa, the UK, Kenya, Germany, Austria, Turkey, Greece, Italy, the Ukraine and the United Arab Emirates. Listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (Nasdaq: CYB1.ST, and as an American Depositary Receipt (OTCQX: CYBNY), the Group delivers services and technology licenses to enhance clients’ protections against unwanted intrusions, to provide and enhance cyber resilience and to prevent various forms of information theft. CYBER1 had revenues of 43.95m EUR in 2018. For further information, please visit www.cyber1.com/investors .