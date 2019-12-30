FREDERICTON, New Brunswick, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Trius Investments Inc. (TSXV:TRU.H) (“Trius”) announces that Peter K. Deacon has resigned from its board of directors, effective as of December 31, 2019, in order to focus on his other business interests in 2020, and particularly River Birch Global Water Inc. where he serves as President and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Deacon has volunteered to remain available to Trius on a transitional basis to advise on strategic and transactional matters.



Joel Freudman, President and Chief Executive Officer of Trius, commented, “We thank Peter for serving as an independent director of Trius since late 2017. He has been a valuable voice on our board as we navigated restructuring activities and reverse takeover plans, and we wish him the best of luck expanding River Birch into a global clean-water player.”

For further information, please contact:

Joel Freudman

President & Chief Executive Officer

Phone: (647) 880-6414

Cautionary Statements

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This press release contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. Generally, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words and phrases such as “plans”, “expects” “schedules”, “estimates”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes”, or variations of such words and phrases indicating that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken or occur. Forward-looking information in this press release includes statements regarding future consulting engagements. This forward-looking information consists of disclosure regarding possible events, conditions or results and is based on numerous assumptions, including as to the duration and scope of Mr. Deacon’s transitional services.

The forward-looking information in this press release is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that may cause Trius’ actual results or performance to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information, including but not limited to: difficulty in retaining qualified personnel; and other risks described in Trius’ continuous disclosure documents. There can be no assurances that the forward-looking information in this press release will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events may differ materially from those anticipated by such information. Accordingly, investors should not place undue reliance on such forward-looking information. Trius does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this press release, except as may be required by applicable securities laws.