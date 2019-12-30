Dublin, Dec. 30, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Maritime Engines: Global Markets and Technologies to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study reviews key marine and maritime engine technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.
The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for marine and maritime engines; disclose reasonable and realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarize key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provide an overview of relevant technologies; and most importantly, help you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.
The report includes:
- An overview of the global market for marine and maritime engines
- Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024
- Country specific data and analysis for the USA, Canada, Netherlands, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan and South Korea
- Detailed description of reciprocating engines and turbine engines
- Coverage of recent advancements in the marine engine equipment industry
- Information on specific equipment categories with breakdowns by engine size, along with detailed information on specific applications within the segment
- Company profiles of major players in the market, including ABB, Cummins Inc., GM PowerTrain, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsui E&S Machinery, Perkins, Rolls-Royce and Siemens
The global market for marine and maritime engines - founded in global markets for marine vessel construction and upgrade - is undergoing a period of considerable change and even turmoil. As recently as 2016, certain segments in the industry endured a near collapse as the market fell. As of 2018, many industry insiders had regained hope and in many cases profitability. Nonetheless, continued threats of looming volatility struck again in early 2019. What does the future hold and where are markets headed?
The markets for marine and maritime engines are influenced by a wide array of global, regional, and national geopolitical drivers, overlaid with macroeconomic trends and industry specific market forces. For example, changing global trade priorities have the potential to disrupt, substantially alter, or significantly benefit major segments of global trade, which will in turn directly influence demand for new ships and their components.
Adding complexity, the global maritime industry supports a wide array of individual industries ranging from recreation to mining and mineral extraction to consumer goods. At present, specific market segments are increasing strongly while others are declining, causing associated changes in demand for shipping, altering shipping costs, and driving shifts in global demand for new ships and the engines that power them.
Other critical factors considered include, but are not limited to:
- New and forthcoming MARPOL emissions regulations, currently scheduled to come into force in 2020, which could influence demand for new ships, replacement engines, cleaner fuels, scrubbers, or a combination of these elements;
- Engine technology developments, which are driving increased efficiency;
- Increased competition from turbine engines, which could benefit from an increasingly stringent regulatory environment;
- Continued creep toward ever larger cargo ships, tankers, and cruise ships;
- Changes in focus regarding military ship applications;
- Volatile energy prices and significant changes in regional and national level energy demand;
- Incorporation of renewables and other advanced technologies;
- And various other trends and market factors, including those that are specific to the 10 shipping application categories considered in this study.
Key Topics Covered
Chapter 1 Introduction
- Study Goals and Objectives
- Reasons for Doing This Study
- Intended Audience
- Scope of Report
- Information Sources
- Methodology
- Geographic Breakdown
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background
- Definition of Maritime and Marine Engines
- Summary of Maritime Engine Technologies and Applications Considered
- Maritime Engines: A Brief History
- Maritime Engine Technologies and Capacities
- Reciprocating Engines
- Turbine Engines
- Applications
- Oil Tankers
- Dry Bulk Carriers
- Container Vessels
- General Cargo Vessels
- Gas Carriers
- Chemical Tankers
- Ro-Ro and Ferries
- Offshore Vessels
- Passenger and Recreational Vessels
- Military and Patrol Vessels
- Fuel Source
- Introductory Note on Petroleum Fuel Refining
- Heavy Fuel Oil and Other Residual Fuels
- Distillate and Diesel Fuels
- Intermediate Fuel Oils
- Liquefied Natural Gas
- Critical Regulatory Considerations
- Technologies Not Included in This Report
Chapter 4 Global Market Summary
- Scope of the Market Analysis
- Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery Powered Products by Geography
- Global Market Marine Engines by Engine Technology and Capacity
- Global Market for Marine Engines by Application
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Engine Technology and Capacity
- Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: <1,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: 1,000 to 3,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: 3,000 to 10,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: 10,000 to 18,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: 18,000 to 25,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: >25,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Turbine Engines: <5,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Turbine Engines: 5,000 to 10,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Turbine Engines: 10,000 to 20,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Turbine Engines: >20,000 kW Capacity
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
Chapter 6 Marine Engine Market Breakdown by Application
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Oil Tankers
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Dry Bulk Carriers
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Container Vessels
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in General Cargo Vessels
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Gas Carriers
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Chemical Tankers
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Ro-Ro Vessels and Ferries
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Offshore Vessels
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Passenger and Recreational Vessels
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
- Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Military and Patrol Vessels
- Global Summary
- North American Market
- European Market
- Asian Market
Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities
- Supply Chains
- Marine Engine Supply Chains: Reciprocating Engines
- Marine Engine Supply Chains: Turbine Engines
- Industry Organizations
- Summary of Growth Drivers and Inhibitors
- Industry Trends
- Transition to Low-Sulfur Fuels
- Hybrid and Electric Only Systems in Smaller Ships
- Fuel Saving Engine Systems
- Wind and Other Alternative Fuels
- Engine Technology Developments
- Ever Larger Ship Sizes
- Larger Engines
- Window for Turbines
- Big Data: Benefits to Boom and Bust Cycles?
- Continued LNG Developments
- Rise in Military Applications
- Squeeze on Net Revenue Ending?
- Shipbuilding Deliveries: Bounceback Coming?
- Tankers: Still Looking Bleak; Fair Weather for LNG
Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments
- Patents Granted Annually
- Patent Country of Origin
- Key Players
- Patent Code Map
- Patent Materials Map
Chapter 9 Company Profiles
- AB Volvo Penta
- ABB Marine & Ports
- Akasaka Diesels Ltd.
- Anglo Belgian Corp.
- Becker Marine Systems
- Bergen Engines
- Beta Marine Uk
- Bukh A/S
- Burmeister & Wain
- Caterpillar Marine Power Systems
- Cummins Inc.
- Daihatsu Diesel
- Deutz Ag
- Diesel United
- Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.
- Fairbanks Morse
- FPT Industrial S.P.A.
- Gardner Marine Diesels
- GE Marine Solutions
- GM Powertrain
- Hitachi Zosen
- Hyundai Heavy Industries
- Hyundai Seasall
- Japan Engine Corp.
- John Deere Power Systems
- Makita Corp.
- Man Energy Solutions
- Mercury Marine
- Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd.
- Moteurs Baudouin
- Mtu Friedrichshafen Gmbh
- Nanni Industries
- Niigata Power Systems
- Perkins Engines Co. Ltd.
- Progress Rail
- Rolls-Royce
- Scam Marine
- Scania
- Siemens Ag
- Sinotruk
- Sole Diesel
- Steyr Motors
- Wartsila Corp.
- Weichai Heavy Machinery Co.
- Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.
- Yanmar
- Zorya-Mashproekt
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17sei
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900