This study reviews key marine and maritime engine technology categories, along with relevant market and production information, technological descriptions and issues, and key applications and market factors in major worldwide markets.



The key objectives of this report are to provide accurate market evaluations for marine and maritime engines; disclose reasonable and realistic market projections based on founded and comprehensive trends analysis; summarize key industry players as well as industry trends and product trends; provide an overview of relevant technologies; and most importantly, help you and your team to identify market hot spots, cold spots, points of entry, tappable niches, and pitfalls to avoid.

The report includes:

An overview of the global market for marine and maritime engines

Analyses of global market trends, with data from 2018, estimates for 2019 and projections of CAGRs through 2024

Country specific data and analysis for the USA, Canada, Netherlands, UK, Germany, France, China, India, Japan and South Korea

Detailed description of reciprocating engines and turbine engines

Coverage of recent advancements in the marine engine equipment industry

Information on specific equipment categories with breakdowns by engine size, along with detailed information on specific applications within the segment

Company profiles of major players in the market, including ABB, Cummins Inc., GM PowerTrain, Hyundai Heavy Industries, Mitsui E&S Machinery, Perkins, Rolls-Royce and Siemens

The global market for marine and maritime engines - founded in global markets for marine vessel construction and upgrade - is undergoing a period of considerable change and even turmoil. As recently as 2016, certain segments in the industry endured a near collapse as the market fell. As of 2018, many industry insiders had regained hope and in many cases profitability. Nonetheless, continued threats of looming volatility struck again in early 2019. What does the future hold and where are markets headed?



The markets for marine and maritime engines are influenced by a wide array of global, regional, and national geopolitical drivers, overlaid with macroeconomic trends and industry specific market forces. For example, changing global trade priorities have the potential to disrupt, substantially alter, or significantly benefit major segments of global trade, which will in turn directly influence demand for new ships and their components.

Adding complexity, the global maritime industry supports a wide array of individual industries ranging from recreation to mining and mineral extraction to consumer goods. At present, specific market segments are increasing strongly while others are declining, causing associated changes in demand for shipping, altering shipping costs, and driving shifts in global demand for new ships and the engines that power them.



Other critical factors considered include, but are not limited to:

New and forthcoming MARPOL emissions regulations, currently scheduled to come into force in 2020, which could influence demand for new ships, replacement engines, cleaner fuels, scrubbers, or a combination of these elements;

Engine technology developments, which are driving increased efficiency;

Increased competition from turbine engines, which could benefit from an increasingly stringent regulatory environment;

Continued creep toward ever larger cargo ships, tankers, and cruise ships;

Changes in focus regarding military ship applications;

Volatile energy prices and significant changes in regional and national level energy demand;

Incorporation of renewables and other advanced technologies;

And various other trends and market factors, including those that are specific to the 10 shipping application categories considered in this study.

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Introduction

Study Goals and Objectives

Reasons for Doing This Study

Intended Audience

Scope of Report

Information Sources

Methodology

Geographic Breakdown

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights



Chapter 3 Market and Technology Background

Definition of Maritime and Marine Engines

Summary of Maritime Engine Technologies and Applications Considered

Maritime Engines: A Brief History

Maritime Engine Technologies and Capacities

Reciprocating Engines

Turbine Engines

Applications

Oil Tankers

Dry Bulk Carriers

Container Vessels

General Cargo Vessels

Gas Carriers

Chemical Tankers

Ro-Ro and Ferries

Offshore Vessels

Passenger and Recreational Vessels

Military and Patrol Vessels

Fuel Source

Introductory Note on Petroleum Fuel Refining

Heavy Fuel Oil and Other Residual Fuels

Distillate and Diesel Fuels

Intermediate Fuel Oils

Liquefied Natural Gas

Critical Regulatory Considerations

Technologies Not Included in This Report

Chapter 4 Global Market Summary

Scope of the Market Analysis

Global Market for Batteries Used in Battery Powered Products by Geography

Global Market Marine Engines by Engine Technology and Capacity

Global Market for Marine Engines by Application

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Engine Technology and Capacity

Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: <1,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: 1,000 to 3,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: 3,000 to 10,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: 10,000 to 18,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: 18,000 to 25,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Reciprocating Marine Engines: >25,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Turbine Engines: <5,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Turbine Engines: 5,000 to 10,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Turbine Engines: 10,000 to 20,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Turbine Engines: >20,000 kW Capacity

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Chapter 6 Marine Engine Market Breakdown by Application

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Oil Tankers

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Dry Bulk Carriers

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Container Vessels

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in General Cargo Vessels

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Gas Carriers

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Chemical Tankers

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Ro-Ro Vessels and Ferries

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Offshore Vessels

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Passenger and Recreational Vessels

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Global Market for Marine Engines Used in Military and Patrol Vessels

Global Summary

North American Market

European Market

Asian Market

Chapter 7 Industry Trends and Market Opportunities

Supply Chains

Marine Engine Supply Chains: Reciprocating Engines

Marine Engine Supply Chains: Turbine Engines

Industry Organizations

Summary of Growth Drivers and Inhibitors

Industry Trends

Transition to Low-Sulfur Fuels

Hybrid and Electric Only Systems in Smaller Ships

Fuel Saving Engine Systems

Wind and Other Alternative Fuels

Engine Technology Developments

Ever Larger Ship Sizes

Larger Engines

Window for Turbines

Big Data: Benefits to Boom and Bust Cycles?

Continued LNG Developments

Rise in Military Applications

Squeeze on Net Revenue Ending?

Shipbuilding Deliveries: Bounceback Coming?

Tankers: Still Looking Bleak; Fair Weather for LNG

Chapter 8 Patent Review/ New Developments

Patents Granted Annually

Patent Country of Origin

Key Players

Patent Code Map

Patent Materials Map

Chapter 9 Company Profiles

AB Volvo Penta

ABB Marine & Ports

Akasaka Diesels Ltd.

Anglo Belgian Corp.

Becker Marine Systems

Bergen Engines

Beta Marine Uk

Bukh A/S

Burmeister & Wain

Caterpillar Marine Power Systems

Cummins Inc.

Daihatsu Diesel

Deutz Ag

Diesel United

Doosan Infracore Co. Ltd.

Fairbanks Morse

FPT Industrial S.P.A.

Gardner Marine Diesels

GE Marine Solutions

GM Powertrain

Hitachi Zosen

Hyundai Heavy Industries

Hyundai Seasall

Japan Engine Corp.

John Deere Power Systems

Makita Corp.

Man Energy Solutions

Mercury Marine

Mitsui E&S Machinery Co., Ltd.

Moteurs Baudouin

Mtu Friedrichshafen Gmbh

Nanni Industries

Niigata Power Systems

Perkins Engines Co. Ltd.

Progress Rail

Rolls-Royce

Scam Marine

Scania

Siemens Ag

Sinotruk

Sole Diesel

Steyr Motors

Wartsila Corp.

Weichai Heavy Machinery Co.

Winterthur Gas & Diesel Ltd.

Yanmar

Zorya-Mashproekt

